04:00 AM • 2526 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 16408 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 29049 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 24683 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 46070 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 33831 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 34340 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 45225 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 50741 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 43175 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Strike on Zaporizhzhia: four people wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

A 71-year-old woman and three men aged 44, 47, and 50 were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district. The occupiers carried out 729 strikes on 25 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, including missile, air, and UAV attacks.

Strike on Zaporizhzhia: four people wounded

A 71-year-old woman and men aged 44, 47, and 50 were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, in total, over the past day, the occupiers launched 729 attacks on 25 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Specifically:

  • the enemy attacked Znachkove with 4 missiles;
    • Russian troops carried out 22 air strikes on Magdalynivka, Kosivtseve, Ternuvate, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Pryluky, and Luhivske;
      • 435 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Malokaterynivka, Bilenke, Hryhorivka, Znachkove, Mar'ivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohir'ya, Varvarivka, Pryvilne, Solodke, and Rizdianka;
        • 5 MLRS shellings were carried out on Prymorske, Huliaipole, and Solodke;
          • 263 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohir'ya, Varvarivka, Pryvilne, and Solodke.

            "36 reports of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure facilities were received," Fedorov added.

            Recall

            On the night of December 6, Ukraine suffered a massive enemy attack. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of missile danger due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K, explosions occurred in Chernihiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, and the region.

            Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region on December 5: 12-year-old boy killed, three people injured05.12.25, 08:54 • 3902 views

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

            SocietyWar in Ukraine
            War in Ukraine
            Zaporizhzhia Oblast
            Zaporizhzhia