Strike on Zaporizhzhia: four people wounded

A 71-year-old woman and men aged 44, 47, and 50 were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, in total, over the past day, the occupiers launched 729 attacks on 25 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Specifically:

the enemy attacked Znachkove with 4 missiles;

Russian troops carried out 22 air strikes on Magdalynivka, Kosivtseve, Ternuvate, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Pryluky, and Luhivske;

435 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Malokaterynivka, Bilenke, Hryhorivka, Znachkove, Mar'ivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohir'ya, Varvarivka, Pryvilne, Solodke, and Rizdianka;

5 MLRS shellings were carried out on Prymorske, Huliaipole, and Solodke;

263 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohir'ya, Varvarivka, Pryvilne, and Solodke.

"36 reports of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure facilities were received," Fedorov added.

Recall

On the night of December 6, Ukraine suffered a massive enemy attack. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of missile danger due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K, explosions occurred in Chernihiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, and the region.

