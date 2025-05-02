Strike on Zaporizhzhia: a man who was considered dead turned out to be alive, the number of wounded has increased again

The preliminary information about the death of a 61-year-old man as a result of an enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia was not confirmed. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, rescuers have just unblocked the victim from under the rubble.

Medics are taking him to the hospital - Fedorov wrote.

Later, he added that 14 people were injured in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia - ten men and four women.

"Nine of them are currently in hospitals. Five received medical assistance on the spot," Fedorov wrote.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service clarified that the enemy struck with drones from 22:05 to 22:20. As a result of the attack, multi-storey buildings, an educational institution and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

At one address, a multi-storey residential building was destroyed and a fire broke out on an area of 100 square meters. Rescuers... localized the fire. In addition, at two other addresses, rescuers extinguished the fire of 5 garages with a total area of 72 square meters - the SESU said in a statement.

Rescuers added that all emergency services are working at the scene.

Let us remind you

In the evening of Thursday, May 1, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. Private houses, educational institutions and infrastructure facilities came under attack. Eight people were injured.

Airstrike on Kostyantynivka: occupiers damaged a business and cars