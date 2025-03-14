Strike on Kryvyi Rih: the number of injured has increased to 11, six in the hospital
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on March 14, 11 people were injured, six of them were hospitalized with traumatic brain injuries and other injuries. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
The number of wounded as a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih has increased to 11 people, 6 of them have been hospitalized. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.
Six people injured in the attack on Kryvyi Rih have been hospitalized. They have traumatic brain injuries, bruises, and lacerations. In total, there are already 11 victims
According to him, among those damaged in the city are 4 apartment buildings and the same number of private houses.
Earlier
As UNN reported, in the evening of March 14, 2025, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih.
Multi-storey residential buildings, shops, a restaurant, and cars were damaged.
Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene, recording another war crime committed by Russia.