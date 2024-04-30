Strike in Kharkiv: Russians hit a garage cooperative, number of wounded increased to 9

An enemy attack took place on a garage cooperative in Kharkiv, damaging more than 50 garages and cars. Information about the victims has also been updated - nine people are currently known to be injured. This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov during a telethon, UNN reports.

A garage cooperative was hit in Kyiv district. Unfortunately, more than 50 garages and cars were smashed. The second hit was in Kholodnohirsk district. We have one killed and 9 wounded - Terekhov said.

He emphasized that none of the damaged facilities were military:

There is not a single military person here, not a single military vehicle here either.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, Russians hit a residential area and the building of one of the city's enterprises.