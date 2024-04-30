Strike in Kharkiv: Russians hit a garage cooperative, number of wounded increased to 9

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100946 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111275 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153912 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157585 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253865 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174881 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166005 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148431 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227769 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113102 views

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 42147 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 24410 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 29479 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 35547 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 32864 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253865 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227769 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213611 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239264 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225891 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100946 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71147 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77720 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113581 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114446 views
Strike in Kharkiv: Russians hit a garage cooperative, number of wounded increased to 9

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79364 views

In Kharkiv, Russians attacked a garage cooperative. The attack killed one person and injured 9.

An enemy attack took place on a garage cooperative in Kharkiv, damaging more than 50 garages and cars. Information about the victims has also been updated - nine people are currently known to be injured. This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov during a telethon, UNN reports.

A garage cooperative was hit in Kyiv district. Unfortunately, more than 50 garages and cars were smashed. The second hit was in Kholodnohirsk district. We have one killed and 9 wounded

- Terekhov said.

He emphasized that none of the damaged facilities were military:

There is not a single military person here, not a single military vehicle here either.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, Russians hit a residential area and the building of one of the city's enterprises

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

