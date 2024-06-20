"Strengthens security not only in Ukraine, but also in the entire region and Europe": Zelensky expressed gratitude to Romania for another Patriot

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to Romania for providing Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense system, pointing to strengthening Ukraine's air shield against Russian air terror and strengthening regional security.

Details

"I am grateful to Romania and President Klaus Iohannis for their decision to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense system. this important contribution will strengthen our air shield and help us better protect our people and critical infrastructure from Russian air terror. I appreciate Romania's strong leadership and principled support for Ukraine," Zelensky said in X.

The president stressed the importance of the fact that this step "strengthens security not only in Ukraine, but also in our entire region and Europe.

"By putting an end to Russian terror now, Ukraine is preventing potential aggression against Moldova, Romania, the Baltic states and all our neighbors. It is critically important for Ukraine to have the necessary tools to defeat Russian terror now, so that no one else will have to face Russia's aggressive actions on a larger scale in the future," Zelensky stressed.

Romania to transfer Patriot air defense system to Ukraine