Strange objects spotted in the sky over Kazakhstan: what the authorities say

In a number of cities in Kazakhstan, local residents are observing strange glowing objects in the sky. The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan said that this phenomenon is similar to the remains of space debris entering the atmosphere, or a meteor shower, UNN reports with reference to NUR.KZ.

Details

According to media reports, strange glowing objects were spotted in the sky over Astana. The same objects were observed by residents of Almaty, Taldykorgan and Konaev last year.

It is also reported that the same lights were filmed in Shymkent, Karaganda and other cities.

"Kazakhs assume different things, including meteorites, rocket debris and even air defense. And they are worried about where it will all fall (if it does not burn up during the flight)," the statement said.

However, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan noted that no facts of violation of airspace in Kazakhstan have been recorded. The situation is under the control of the relevant services. There are no threats to the population.

"This phenomenon is similar to the remains of space debris entering the atmosphere, or a meteor shower. As a rule, they all burn up in the dense layers of the atmosphere without reaching the earth's surface. We ask citizens to remain calm and not to spread inaccurate information. Competent authorities are studying this phenomenon and will provide clarification," the ministry said.

