Strange air alert in Kyiv preceded massive shelling - military expert

Military expert Pavlo Narozhnyi drew attention to an unusual air raid in Kyiv that occurred two days before the massive shelling. The alert began at about 23:00 and lasted until 11:00 the next day, UNN reports .

Details [1

“According to official sources, the drones were flying in circles. There is a high probability that they were looking for our air defense systems. Drones are being shot down by mobile groups - a pickup truck with a machine gun, Cheetahs, and airplanes. Such strange attacks can provoke the depletion of our air defense systems. After that, another attack is possible,” noted Narozhny.

The expert emphasizes that such actions may be part of the enemy's strategy to deplete Ukraine's air defense before further attacks.

An explosion occurs in Kharkiv during an air raid alert