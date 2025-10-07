Storms are coming to Ukraine: heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds will cover the south

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
11:53 AM • 1164 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 8710 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 29892 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 39242 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 69359 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 57794 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56187 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 100632 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36613 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41834 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.3m/s
78%
753mm
Popular news
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?October 7, 03:01 AM • 20025 views
Trump ordered to cease diplomatic contacts with Venezuela: detailsOctober 7, 03:25 AM • 4774 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 7, 04:42 AM • 25778 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FTOctober 7, 05:57 AM • 20291 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralizedOctober 7, 06:06 AM • 12766 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 29892 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 51136 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 60537 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 100632 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 200439 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mykola Tyshchenko
Olena Sosedka
Joe Biden
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 2822 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 22997 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 76053 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 71694 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 146725 views
Actual
Nord Stream
Facebook
Spotify
ChatGPT
E-6 Mercury

Storms are coming to Ukraine: heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds will cover the south

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

On October 8, an active southern cyclone will cause rains throughout Ukraine, with thunderstorms in some places. Yellow and orange levels of danger have been declared in the Odesa region due to significant and heavy rains.

Storms are coming to Ukraine: heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds will cover the south

On Tuesday, October 8, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by an active southern cyclone with its center over the Black Sea. Rains are expected throughout the country, with thunderstorms in places. In particular, yellow and orange levels of danger have been declared in the Odesa region, writes UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

On October 8, atmospheric fronts of an active southern cyclone with its center over the Black Sea will cause truly autumn weather, rich in rain, in Ukraine.

- the post says.

As indicated, atmospheric pressure will decrease, and the air will remain humid. The temperature, for October, will be quite mild - warmer in the east and southeast of the country, and coolest in the west.

Thus, at night the temperature will range from 8 to 13 degrees Celsius, in the southeast - up to 16°. In the western regions - 4–9°. During the day, the air will warm up to 11–16°, in the east and southeast - up to 21°. The wind will be northeast, 7–12 m/s, with gusts reaching 15–20 m/s in places in the Carpathians, in the south and southeast. Forecasters also predict cloudiness throughout the day.

In Ukraine, except for the far west, light, in places moderate rains, in Odesa region significant, in the southern regions heavy rains with thunderstorms

- noted in the hydrometeorological center.

In particular, on October 8-9, significant rains, thunderstorms, and wind gusts reaching 15-20 m/s are forecast in the Odesa region. During this period, a level I danger has been declared.

On October 8, in the morning and afternoon, heavy rains in the south of Odesa region. Level II danger, orange. Weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility companies and transport

- added forecasters.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that significant rains are expected in the Odesa region on October 7-9, which caused an increased state of readiness. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, urged employers to be ready to transfer employees to a remote work format.

Alona Utkina

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Black Sea
Ukraine