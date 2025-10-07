Storms are coming to Ukraine: heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds will cover the south

On Tuesday, October 8, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by an active southern cyclone with its center over the Black Sea. Rains are expected throughout the country, with thunderstorms in places. In particular, yellow and orange levels of danger have been declared in the Odesa region, writes UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

On October 8, atmospheric fronts of an active southern cyclone with its center over the Black Sea will cause truly autumn weather, rich in rain, in Ukraine. - the post says.

As indicated, atmospheric pressure will decrease, and the air will remain humid. The temperature, for October, will be quite mild - warmer in the east and southeast of the country, and coolest in the west.

Thus, at night the temperature will range from 8 to 13 degrees Celsius, in the southeast - up to 16°. In the western regions - 4–9°. During the day, the air will warm up to 11–16°, in the east and southeast - up to 21°. The wind will be northeast, 7–12 m/s, with gusts reaching 15–20 m/s in places in the Carpathians, in the south and southeast. Forecasters also predict cloudiness throughout the day.

In Ukraine, except for the far west, light, in places moderate rains, in Odesa region significant, in the southern regions heavy rains with thunderstorms - noted in the hydrometeorological center.

In particular, on October 8-9, significant rains, thunderstorms, and wind gusts reaching 15-20 m/s are forecast in the Odesa region. During this period, a level I danger has been declared.

On October 8, in the morning and afternoon, heavy rains in the south of Odesa region. Level II danger, orange. Weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility companies and transport - added forecasters.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that significant rains are expected in the Odesa region on October 7-9, which caused an increased state of readiness. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, urged employers to be ready to transfer employees to a remote work format.