Storm Dave hit western Sweden, leaving thousands without power

Storm Dave reached the west coast of Sweden on Sunday evening, causing hurricane-force winds and power outages in the region, the Associated Press reports, writes UNN.

Details

Gusts of wind reached up to 34 m/s, which corresponds to hurricane level. The bad weather knocked down trees on railway tracks, disrupting communication with Gothenburg. In the city itself, the wind speed also remained high, and a large road bridge over the Göta River was closed to traffic.

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By early evening, tens of thousands of households were without electricity. The peak of the storm was predicted to hit on Sunday evening.

Incident in Norway

Amid the storm in the North Sea off the coast of Norway, a man fell overboard an oil tanker near Stavanger. The search lasted several hours, but the police stopped it in the evening.

Law enforcement officers noted that the chances of survival in the cold water were minimal, and difficult weather conditions significantly complicated the rescue operation. The man's nationality was not disclosed.

The tanker, flying the flag of the Bahamas, was en route from the Mongstad refinery to Lithuania.

Storm in Norway cuts power to thousands of homes and disrupts transport