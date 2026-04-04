Wildfire erupts in Southern California, evacuations ordered

$43.8150.46
ukenru
08:00 AM • 702 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
07:30 AM • 5006 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
05:27 AM • 8040 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
05:00 AM • 15109 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises
April 3, 02:25 PM • 26811 views
In Ukraine, winter crop damage reaches 12%, stone fruit crops – up to 51%
April 3, 11:36 AM • 55042 views
Murder of a TCR serviceman in Lviv - customs officer charged with suspicionPhoto
April 3, 11:30 AM • 44906 views
Russia launched 542 drones and 37 missiles at Ukraine in one attack - 515 drones and 26 missiles neutralized
April 3, 11:17 AM • 41174 views
Zelenskyy seeks clearer US security guarantees and announced answers to existing questions in the document
Exclusive
April 3, 08:16 AM • 67048 views
Will Putin exploit the split in the West - the risk of an attack on NATO is growing
Exclusive
April 3, 07:41 AM • 59884 views
How to properly bake Easter paska - a priest's explanation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
3.9m/s
34%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China wants to mandate labeling of digital humans and ban them from "relationships" with childrenApril 3, 10:17 PM • 11839 views
Pentagon plans to buy 85 F-35 fighters and fund "Iron Dome" in 2027April 3, 11:00 PM • 10325 views
US increases insurance guarantees for ships in the Strait of Hormuz to $40 billionApril 3, 11:18 PM • 10883 views
In Los Angeles, a 12-year-old schoolboy was detained after the death of a girl who was hit with a metal bottlePhotoApril 3, 11:39 PM • 10734 views
Ukrzaliznytsia stopped some trains and is evacuating passengers due to a drone attack in Kyiv Oblast04:33 AM • 10837 views
Publications
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems07:30 AM • 5006 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises05:00 AM • 15109 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 36823 views
Leasing taxation: why the BEB persecutes airlines for international contractsApril 3, 12:35 PM • 39784 views
What to plant in April - vegetable crops for an early harvestPhotoApril 3, 10:22 AM • 47295 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Mark Rutte
Mykhailo Fedorov
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhoto07:41 AM • 1096 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 30750 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 46562 views
A new trailer for "Supergirl" has been released - a battle with Krem of the Yellow Hills and Momoa as the anti-heroVideoApril 1, 02:33 PM • 43267 views
Brands don't save you - how to look expensive without luxury - secrets of famous stylingPhotoApril 1, 07:36 AM • 56843 views
Actual
Technology
The New York Times
Film
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Wildfire erupts in Southern California, evacuations ordered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3798 views

In Riverside County, the fire has covered more than 6 square kilometers due to strong winds. Authorities have ordered evacuations and warned of power outages.

Wildfire erupts in Southern California, evacuations ordered

A wildfire is rapidly spreading in Southern California, forcing authorities to issue evacuation orders and warnings to local residents. This was reported by the state fire services and the US National Weather Service, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

The Springs fire broke out on Friday around 11:00 AM in Riverside County and within a few hours covered more than 6 square kilometers. The epicenter is near the city of Moreno Valley, about 100 kilometers east of Los Angeles. The causes of the ignition are currently being investigated.

Powerful winter storm brings record snowfalls and threat of devastating mudslides to California17.02.26, 05:29 • 5227 views

Rescuers note that the situation is complicated by strong winds in the region.

It's windy outside

– said Maggie Klyne De La Rosa, a spokeswoman for the Riverside County Fire Department.

According to forecasters, wind gusts of up to 80 km/h are expected in the area.

Tree branches may be blown down by the wind, and some power outages are possible

– warned the National Weather Service.

The exact number of households subject to evacuation is currently not specified.

Massive bushfires in Australia force authorities to declare urgent evacuation in one of the states21.02.26, 07:37 • 8253 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Hurricane in the USA
Power outage
Electricity
California
Los Angeles