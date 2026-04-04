Wildfire erupts in Southern California, evacuations ordered

A wildfire is rapidly spreading in Southern California, forcing authorities to issue evacuation orders and warnings to local residents. This was reported by the state fire services and the US National Weather Service, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

The Springs fire broke out on Friday around 11:00 AM in Riverside County and within a few hours covered more than 6 square kilometers. The epicenter is near the city of Moreno Valley, about 100 kilometers east of Los Angeles. The causes of the ignition are currently being investigated.

Powerful winter storm brings record snowfalls and threat of devastating mudslides to California

Rescuers note that the situation is complicated by strong winds in the region.

It's windy outside – said Maggie Klyne De La Rosa, a spokeswoman for the Riverside County Fire Department.

According to forecasters, wind gusts of up to 80 km/h are expected in the area.

Tree branches may be blown down by the wind, and some power outages are possible – warned the National Weather Service.

The exact number of households subject to evacuation is currently not specified.

Massive bushfires in Australia force authorities to declare urgent evacuation in one of the states