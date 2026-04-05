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Kyiv • UNN

 • 3916 views

Over 11,000 consumers are without power due to winds exceeding 42 m/s. The bad weather has caused traffic jams on mountain passes and the closure of the key E18 highway.

Storm in Norway cuts power to thousands of homes and disrupts transport

Storm "Dave" in southern Norway caused transport disruptions and left at least a thousand homes without electricity. This was reported by NRK, writes UNN.

Details

The strongest gusts of wind were recorded along the coast of the Rogaland and Agder regions. According to meteorologists, in the southern part of Rogaland, the wind intensified to its maximum in the afternoon.

As of 7:00 PM, more than 11,000 consumers in the south of the country were without electricity. Glitre Nett reported that due to strong winds, emergency work sometimes has to be suspended for safety reasons, so some residents may remain without power until Monday.

The bad weather also complicated the situation on roads and transport. In particular, there were reports of multi-hour traffic jams during convoy movements through mountain passes, damage to power lines, and the complete closure of the E18 highway in Kristiansand.

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According to meteorologist Kristian Gislefoss, the storm likely peaked around 5:00 PM. Recent observations indicate that the wind at some weather stations has gradually begun to weaken, and a further decrease in its strength is expected in the coming hours.

At the same time, extreme gusts were recorded in some areas. On the island of Eigerøy in Rogaland, wind speeds exceeded 42 m/s, which is significantly above hurricane level. New April records for wind gusts were also set on Eigerøy and at the Lindesnes lighthouse — 42.7 m/s and 40.9 m/s, respectively.

At the time of the bad weather, people in some areas were outdoors — particularly near the Kvassheim lighthouse, where strong winds almost knocked them off their feet.

Forecasters warn of difficult weather conditions and urge citizens to follow forecasts and be careful when moving around.

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Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldWeather and environment