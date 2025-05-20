Statue stolen from Jim Morrison's grave found after nearly 40 years
The bust of Jim Morrison, stolen from his grave in the Père Lachaise cemetery, was accidentally found by French police during a search. It was covered in graffiti and had a damaged nose.
Almost 40 years later, the bust of The Doors frontman Jim Morrison, stolen from his grave in the famous Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris, was found. French police accidentally discovered it during a search as part of a completely unrelated investigation.
According to the publication, the bust, covered in graffiti, was discovered by law enforcement officers 37 years after its disappearance. The circumstances of this find were accidental, as the searches during which the statue was found were related to fraud.
The authorities have not yet released details, so it remains a mystery who was involved in the theft of the statue and where it was hidden all these years.
It is also unclear, as noted in the publication, whether the statue will now be returned to Morrison's grave. Since the statue disappeared, there have been many rumors about the theft.
Two anonymous fans claimed responsibility for it in Globe magazine, a few weeks, according to Vanity Fair, after the statue disappeared.
Although some suggest that it was actually the Père Lachaise administration that removed the bust to preserve it.
Representatives of the Morrison estate told "Rolling Stone" that they were "happy to hear the news" about the discovery of the statue, adding:
Obviously, it's part of history, and Jim's family wanted to see it on his grave, so it's nice to see it's been found.
Morrison's bust was created by Croatian artist Mladen Mikulin and unveiled in 1981 on the 10th anniversary of Morrison's death.
During the seven years that the bust was on his tombstone, fans covered it with graffiti and chipped off pieces for souvenirs.
A photograph released by the French authorities after the bust was found shows that it is covered in inscriptions and missing part of its nose.
Morrison's grave is a shrine for Doors fans who have flocked to the cemetery for years to pay homage to his memory.
In addition to decorating Morrison's grave with graffiti, fans also began writing directions to the grave on the tombstones of other people buried at Père Lachaise.
