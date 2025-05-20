Statue stolen from Jim Morrison's grave found after nearly 40 years

$41.580.08
50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear
07:47 AM • 1718 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

05:58 AM • 38297 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts In recent weeks, the "Yabko" network, which sells Apple equipment, has been at the center of attention. The company is accused of having tax debts of almost UAH 100 million and of attempting to appropriate the logo of the American giant Apple. In particular, the American company filed a complaint with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) against "Yabko" due to similarities in the logo. Who owns this network? What is known about its tax debts? Lobbying in the AMCU In February 2024, Apple Inc. filed a complaint with the AMCU against "Yabko" LLC and "Apple Juice" LLC (both companies are part of the "Yabko" network). The American company believes that the Ukrainian retailer is using a logo that is confusingly similar to the Apple trademark. According to Apple Inc., "Yabko" is using someone else's trademark, which contains images similar to Apple's protected trademarks. This, according to the American company, may mislead consumers. The AMCU has already launched an investigation into this case. If the committee finds a violation, "Yabko" may be forced to change its logo and pay a fine. Tax debts In addition to the logo scandal, "Yabko" is also accused of having tax debts. According to media reports, the company owes the state almost UAH 100 million. In February 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in "Yabko" offices in Kyiv as part of an investigation into tax evasion. According to the SBU, the company's officials evaded paying taxes on a large scale. The investigation is ongoing. If the company's guilt is proven, its officials may face criminal liability. Who is behind "Yabko"? The "Yabko" network is owned by Ukrainian businessman Filip Hrushko. He founded the company in 2017. Before "Yabko," Hrushko was engaged in the sale of Apple equipment through other companies. In particular, he was the founder of "iLand" LLC and "iPeople" LLC. Hrushko positions "Yabko" as an official Apple reseller in Ukraine. However, the American company has not officially confirmed this status. "Yabko" today Today, "Yabko" is one of the largest retailers of Apple equipment in Ukraine. The network has dozens of stores in Kyiv and other cities. The company offers a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories. "Yabko" also provides warranty and post-warranty service for Apple equipment. Despite the scandals and investigations, "Yabko" continues to operate in the Ukrainian market. The company plans to further expand its network and increase sales.

May 19, 07:07 PM • 43711 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 110146 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 76996 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 208869 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 119387 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 325370 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 97013 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 79077 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Publications
Exclusives
Statue stolen from Jim Morrison's grave found after nearly 40 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

The bust of Jim Morrison, stolen from his grave in the Père Lachaise cemetery, was accidentally found by French police during a search. It was covered in graffiti and had a damaged nose.

Statue stolen from Jim Morrison's grave found after nearly 40 years

Almost 40 years later, the bust of The Doors frontman Jim Morrison, stolen from his grave in the famous Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris, was found. French police accidentally discovered it during a search as part of a completely unrelated investigation.

This is reported by UNN with reference to RollingStone.

Details

According to the publication, the bust, covered in graffiti, was discovered by law enforcement officers 37 years after its disappearance. The circumstances of this find were accidental, as the searches during which the statue was found were related to fraud.

The authorities have not yet released details, so it remains a mystery who was involved in the theft of the statue and where it was hidden all these years.

It is also unclear, as noted in the publication, whether the statue will now be returned to Morrison's grave. Since the statue disappeared, there have been many rumors about the theft.

Two anonymous fans claimed responsibility for it in Globe magazine, a few weeks, according to Vanity Fair, after the statue disappeared.

Although some suggest that it was actually the Père Lachaise administration that removed the bust to preserve it.

Representatives of the Morrison estate told "Rolling Stone" that they were "happy to hear the news" about the discovery of the statue, adding:

Obviously, it's part of history, and Jim's family wanted to see it on his grave, so it's nice to see it's been found.

Let's add

Morrison's bust was created by Croatian artist Mladen Mikulin and unveiled in 1981 on the 10th anniversary of Morrison's death.

During the seven years that the bust was on his tombstone, fans covered it with graffiti and chipped off pieces for souvenirs.

A photograph released by the French authorities after the bust was found shows that it is covered in inscriptions and missing part of its nose.

Morrison's grave is a shrine for Doors fans who have flocked to the cemetery for years to pay homage to his memory.

In addition to decorating Morrison's grave with graffiti, fans also began writing directions to the grave on the tombstones of other people buried at Père Lachaise.

Let us remind you

Directors McMahon and McGurty created the documentary "Becoming Led Zeppelin" with the participation of all living members of the band. 

The legendary rock band The Rolling Stones canceled planned concerts in Europe for the summer of 2025 due to difficulties in coordinating dates. 

Val Kilmer, the movie star who played Batman and Jim Morrison, has died at the age of 6502.04.25, 08:25 • 7530 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the World
Paris
France
