State loses billions due to ARMA's problems with asset management - Head of the Anti-Corruption Committee

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100250 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101660 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109624 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112351 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133597 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104163 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136806 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103816 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113465 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117010 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121259 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 72429 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116159 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 44905 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 45352 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100250 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133597 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136806 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168232 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157908 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 32608 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 45352 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116159 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121259 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140744 views
State loses billions due to ARMA's problems with asset management - Head of the Anti-Corruption Committee

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40958 views

The Accounting Chamber found serious problems in the management of seized assets of the ARMA. During the war, the state could have lost at least UAH 850 million due to inefficient property management.

Management of seized assets remains one of the biggest challenges for the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. According to Anastasia Radina, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, the state could have lost at least UAH 850 million in income from property management during the full-scale war, UNN reports.

The Anti-Corruption Committee of the Verkhovna Rada heard the report of the Accounting Chamber on the results of the audit at the Asset Recovery and Management Agency.

According to the Accounting Chamber, the state could have lost at least UAH 850 million in management income during the entire period of full-scale war. Given that most of the assets transferred to ARMA have not been transferred to managers, this amount may be higher,

- Radina emphasized.

She added that, according to the Accounting Chamber, 80% of decisions on the transfer of assets to the ARMA remain unfulfilled, meaning that these assets are not managed, and the seized assets themselves may "be depreciated, stolen or continue to de facto work for the owners or third parties.

Radina also emphasized that a third of asset transfer agreements are concluded under a special procedure rather than through competitive procedures.

In 2024, such income came mainly from guarantee payments from managers and income from cash management. In other words, asset management itself is practically not profitable. The asset management model, in which the business receives reimbursement of expenses and payment for services from the profit from the operation of the asset, and receives nothing if the arrest is lifted before such profit is received, is not very attractive for business,

- added the head of the committee.

In addition, Radina added, ARMA is in no hurry to launch a search for a manager for the assets, which also does not contribute to the flow of funds to the state budget.

The Accounting Chamber conducted an audit of ARMA for 2022-2023 and the first half of 2024, which revealed significant problems in the management of seized assets. In particular, the auditors emphasized the following problems: imperfect mechanisms for selecting managers and appraisers of confiscated assets; incomplete data on assets in the register; unregulated relations between ARMA and prosecutors and pre-trial investigation bodies.

However, ARMA Head Olena Duma called the audit "an unprecedented step in ensuring maximum transparency." She emphasized the agency's record revenue growth, the introduction of new management mechanisms, and improved performance in 2024. At the same time, the head of the agency avoided commenting on the problems identified during the audit.

Based on the results of the audit, Transparency International Ukraine pointed out the need to reform the ARMA. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that the agency's activities currently raise serious concerns, including from international partners.

Earlier, Transparency International Ukraine criticized the ARMA for not meeting European standards. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that quite often there is "contradictory communication from the agency or its officials, combined with populism, violation of the presumption of innocence and lack of understanding of the competence of state bodies.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

