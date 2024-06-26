State Department denies journalist Gershkovich's connection to the US government

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2846 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92999 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105442 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121392 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190169 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234306 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143735 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181818 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66558 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74029 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87500 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31839 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92999 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87618 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105442 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101589 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121392 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1788 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5022 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12020 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13631 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17570 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

State Department denies journalist Gershkovich's connection to the US government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20431 views

The U.S. State Department denies any connection between detained journalist Evan Gershkovich and the U.S. government or intelligence agencies, contrary to Russia's claims.

State Department denies journalist Gershkovich's connection to the US government

The U.S. State Department has categorically denied the possibility of any connection between The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich and the U.S. government or intelligence services, as stated by the Russian FSB. This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, UNN reports .

Details

It is quite clear that this is an attack on journalism. They (in the Russian court - ed.) made false statements about his behavior, his actions, his ties to the United States government that are simply not true

Miller emphasized.

He emphasized that the State Department will continue its efforts to secure the release of U.S. citizens Evan Gershkowitz and Paul Whelan, who are being illegally detained by the Russian regime.

In addition, the US State Department spokesperson condemned the Russian government's actions to impose restrictive measures against more than 80 European media outlets for allegedly spreading "false information" about Russia's war in Ukraine.

This is yet another sign that the Russian government is cracking down on journalism because they fear that their own people will not hear the truth

said an official representative of the US State Department.

23.05.23, 17:34 • 475827 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsMultimedia
United States Department of State
United States
Ukraine