State Department denies journalist Gershkovich's connection to the US government

The U.S. State Department has categorically denied the possibility of any connection between The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich and the U.S. government or intelligence services, as stated by the Russian FSB. This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, UNN reports .

It is quite clear that this is an attack on journalism. They (in the Russian court - ed.) made false statements about his behavior, his actions, his ties to the United States government that are simply not true Miller emphasized.

He emphasized that the State Department will continue its efforts to secure the release of U.S. citizens Evan Gershkowitz and Paul Whelan, who are being illegally detained by the Russian regime.

In addition, the US State Department spokesperson condemned the Russian government's actions to impose restrictive measures against more than 80 European media outlets for allegedly spreading "false information" about Russia's war in Ukraine.