Starting from May 1, drivers must turn on their dipped headlights outside of settlements

Since May 1, Ukraine has canceled the time period for using daytime running lights outside of a settlement. Now you have to drive with the lights on all the time. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Patrol Police of Ukraine.

Previously, drivers had to turn on daytime running lights outside of settlements from October 1 to May 1, and if they were not built into the vehicle, they had to turn on low beam headlights.

However, the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1105 of 20.10.2023 canceled this time period, and now you have to drive with the lights on all the time.

The main purpose of these amendments to the traffic rules is to reduce accidents on the country's road network and prevent deaths and injuries in road accidents. - the police explained.

The agency explains that headlights are an additional passive safety feature. In particular, the European Commission's "Daytime running light" study shows that the use of daytime running lights reduces the number of multi-vehicle daytime accidents by about 5-15%.

Law enforcement officers also warned that in case of non-compliance with traffic rules, drivers will face a fine of more than UAH 500.

Part two of Article 122 of the Code of Administrative Offenses establishes administrative liability, in particular, for violation of the rules for the use of external lighting devices or warning signals when starting to move or changing its direction, the use of these devices and their re-equipment in violation of the requirements of the relevant standards. The sanction of the article provides for a fine of UAH 510 - the Patrol Police reminded.

