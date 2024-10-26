Start of heating season disrupted in captured Luhansk
Kyiv • UNN
The occupation authorities in Luhansk have announced the start of heating, but schools and hospitals remain without heat. Employees of boiler houses have stopped working due to non-payment of salaries, and the start of heating has been postponed for three weeks.
The occupation authorities of Luhansk announced the start of the heating season, but in reality the situation was quite different. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
In schools and hospitals, radiators remain cold, and the launch of boiler rooms has been postponed for another three weeks without any explanation.
The situation is further complicated by a protest by boiler house workers who have stopped coming to work after months of salary delays. Preparations for the heating season have effectively stopped, and the risk of being left without heating this winter is becoming a reality for the city's residents.
This situation clearly illustrates the indifference of the occupation authorities to the civilian population. Local residents who hoped for normalization of life are forced to wait for changes that can only come after de-occupation.
