Starmer announces new meeting with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced an upcoming meeting with the US President to develop a joint plan. This comes against the backdrop of US statements about the need for a peace proposal from Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that countries should continue to cooperate with Washington. He said this during a press conference, reports UNN.
“For now, we need to cooperate with America. We have agreed that we will meet with the American president very soon to cooperate until we have a common plan,” Starmer emphasized.
Earlier , Trump said he “needs anyone who is going to make peace” and accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of having no trump cards but continuing the war against Russia.
Recall
US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick says the United States will not provide Ukraine with funding until Zelenskiy presents a peace proposal during his visit to Washington.