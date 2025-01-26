Stanislav Prytula, Head of the Public Council at the State Film Agency, was killed in the war with Russia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101651 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109614 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112342 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104161 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136794 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103815 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113464 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117010 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Stanislav Prytula, Head of the Public Council at the State Film Agency, was killed in the war with Russia

Stanislav Prytula, Head of the Public Council at the State Film Agency, was killed in the war with Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 85796 views

Stanislav Prytula, chairman of the Public Council at the Ukrainian State Film Agency and a film producer, died on January 22, 2025, defending Ukraine. He served in the Armed Forces from the first days of the full-scale invasion.

On Wednesday, January 22, Stanislav Prytula, chairman of the Public Council at the State Film Agency, film producer, died while defending Ukraine against the Russian invaders. This was reported by the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema, UNN reports.

On January 22, 2025, Stanislav Prytula, chairman of the Public Council at the Ukrainian State Film Agency, film producer and stalwart defender of Ukraine, died while defending Ukraine. Stanislav was not only an artist, but also a Human with a capital H - sensitive, dedicated to his work and deeply concerned about what is happening in the world 

- the statement said.

The Ukrainian State Film Agency noted that Prytul stood up for Ukraine from the first days of the war. The agency expressed its sincere gratitude for his many years of fruitful work, dedication and unwavering support for Ukrainian cinema, as well as deep condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and everyone who knew and appreciated Stanislav.

Recall

While performing a combat mission in Kharkiv region , 34-year-old poet and prose writer Oleksiy Bezpaltsev was killed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCulture
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

