Stanislav Prytula, Head of the Public Council at the State Film Agency, was killed in the war with Russia

On January 22, 2025, Stanislav Prytula, chairman of the Public Council at the Ukrainian State Film Agency, film producer and stalwart defender of Ukraine, died while defending Ukraine. Stanislav was not only an artist, but also a Human with a capital H - sensitive, dedicated to his work and deeply concerned about what is happening in the world - the statement said.

The Ukrainian State Film Agency noted that Prytul stood up for Ukraine from the first days of the war. The agency expressed its sincere gratitude for his many years of fruitful work, dedication and unwavering support for Ukrainian cinema, as well as deep condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and everyone who knew and appreciated Stanislav.

