Spring is coming: weather on February 27 promises warm days and frosty nights

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 46081 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 89288 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115177 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107088 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150118 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120295 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135985 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134009 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127717 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124691 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 26875 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 35895 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119943 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 49206 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 39836 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115177 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119943 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150118 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193294 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193646 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123755 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125906 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155603 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136032 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143487 views
Spring is coming: weather on February 27 promises warm days and frosty nights

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21991 views

On February 27, Ukraine is expected to have contrasting weather: from +11° in the west to -6° in the east during the day. At night, the temperature will drop to -15° in the east, with precipitation unlikely except in the western regions.

On Thursday, February 27, the weather in Ukraine is expected to vary depending on the region. The warmest temperatures will be in the west of the country - +5 to +11 degrees during the day. The eastern regions will be the coldest, with temperatures ranging from -2 to -6 degrees.

This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN reports.

Details

On Thursday, the western regions of Ukraine will be the warmest in Ukraine, with +5+11 degrees expected on February 27! In the eastern regions, the weather is expected to be the coldest, -2-6 degrees

- the post says.

The nights will still be frosty: the temperature may drop to -5-12 degrees, and in the east - to -11-15 degrees. In the west, -1-6 degrees are expected at night.

Precipitation is unlikely in Ukraine on February 27, unless clouds come to the western part of the country, as the Atlantic begins to drive more humid air toward us. And it's about time)

- Didenko writes.

For example, precipitation is unlikely in Kyiv on Thursday. At night -5-7 degrees, during the day it will warm up to +2+4 degrees.

In the future, there will be a gradual change of air masses from dry frosty to warmer moist air.

This will be especially true in late February and early March, when it will be wet, windy, and even snowy in some areas.

Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again - KCSA26.02.25, 08:49 • 100422 views

Alina Volianska

Society
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

