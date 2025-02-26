Spring is coming: weather on February 27 promises warm days and frosty nights

On Thursday, February 27, the weather in Ukraine is expected to vary depending on the region. The warmest temperatures will be in the west of the country - +5 to +11 degrees during the day. The eastern regions will be the coldest, with temperatures ranging from -2 to -6 degrees.

This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN reports.

Details

On Thursday, the western regions of Ukraine will be the warmest in Ukraine, with +5+11 degrees expected on February 27! In the eastern regions, the weather is expected to be the coldest, -2-6 degrees - the post says.

The nights will still be frosty: the temperature may drop to -5-12 degrees, and in the east - to -11-15 degrees. In the west, -1-6 degrees are expected at night.

Precipitation is unlikely in Ukraine on February 27, unless clouds come to the western part of the country, as the Atlantic begins to drive more humid air toward us. And it's about time) - Didenko writes.

For example, precipitation is unlikely in Kyiv on Thursday. At night -5-7 degrees, during the day it will warm up to +2+4 degrees.

In the future, there will be a gradual change of air masses from dry frosty to warmer moist air.

This will be especially true in late February and early March, when it will be wet, windy, and even snowy in some areas.

