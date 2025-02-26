Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again - KCSA

Temporary deterioration of air conditions in the capital has been recorded again due to low winds, KCSA reported on social media on Monday, publishing a number of tips, UNN reports.

Temporary deterioration of air quality is observed in Kyiv: an increase in the concentration of suspended solids is recorded - KCSA reported.

The likely reason for the deterioration in air quality is the accumulation of suspended solids (dust). This is because low winds and high atmospheric pressure do not help disperse impurities.

Until the air situation improves, it is recommended to close windows, limit your time outside, and drink plenty of water. If you have an air purifier, turn it on to the maximum setting.

