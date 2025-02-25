Air quality in the office: the role of air conditioners in creating a healthy microclimate

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Air quality in the office: the role of air conditioners in creating a healthy microclimate

Kyiv  •  UNN

Experts spoke about the criteria for selecting climate control equipment for office premises. Inverter air conditioners can reduce energy consumption by 40% and create an optimal microclimate for productive work.

Working in an office is not just about calls, negotiations and deadlines. It's also about a comfortable environment that has a direct impact on employee productivity. One of the key factors is air quality. If the room is stuffy or, on the contrary, too cold, the efficiency of the team decreases and the mood drops. That's why the right choice of climate control equipment becomes strategically important. Especially when it comes to such a device as air conditioners - they do not just cool the air, but also create a balanced microclimate that promotes productive work, reports UNN.

Optimal microclimate: key parameters

To keep the office comfortable, it is important to consider a number of factors. It's one thing to simply install a split system, and quite another to choose it correctly for specific conditions. Here is what you should pay attention to:

  1. Temperature. The optimal range for work is between 21 and 24 degrees. Too high a temperature makes employees lethargic, and too low a temperature lowers immunity.
  2. The area of the room. The more square meters, the higher the power of the device should be. For example, 20-25 m² will require an air conditioner with a capacity of about 2.5 kW.
  3. Number of employees. The more people in the room, the higher the temperature and carbon dioxide level, which means the capacity of the air conditioner should also be appropriate.
  4. Location of the office. If the office is on the sunny side, the cooling level should be higher.
  5. Insulation level. The quality of windows and walls affects temperature retention.
  6. Ceiling height. In standard rooms of 2.7 m, the calculations are based on the basic parameters, but if the ceilings are higher than 3 m, the capacity of the air conditioner should be increased.
  7. Interior design. Modern models of climatic equipment harmoniously fit into any office. For example, a wall-mounted air conditioner is an excellent option for a strict interior.

All of these parameters help to create a working environment in which every employee will be comfortable.

Why is an inverter air conditioner the best choice?

If you're tasked with installing climate control equipment, the choice of model matters. Conventional devices operate in on/off mode, creating temperature spikes. An inverter air conditioner, on the other hand, maintains a constant temperature level, adapting to room conditions.

Key advantages of inverter models:

  • economical - smooth power control reduces energy consumption by up to 30-40%;
  • durability - the compressor is not subjected to sudden loads, which increases the service life of the equipment;
  • comfort - the absence of temperature fluctuations makes staying in the office pleasant;
  • Silent - minimal noise level does not distract from work;
  • multifunctionality - modern models support several modes: cooling, heating, ventilation and dehumidification.

In addition, split-system with a quality filter cleans the air from dust, allergens and unpleasant odors, which is especially important for office premises.

Creating a comfortable microclimate in the office is the key to health and productivity of employees. Choosing a quality air conditioner, you not only solve the problem of temperature, but also take care of air purity. Comfy store offers a wide range of climatic equipment for any premises - from small offices to large business centers. The main thing is to choose the right model and entrust the installation to professionals. After all, not only comfort, but also long service life of the device depends on it.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News

