SPFU puts up for sale for the first time a sanctioned plant of a Russian oligarch

For the first time, the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU) is putting up for sale assets that were confiscated from Russian oligarchs. The starting price of the lot of PJSC PentoPack, a manufacturer of packaging for the meat processing industry, is UAH 203.7 million. This was announced by the head of the SPFU Vitaliy Koval, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that this is a powerful enterprise for the production of packaging for the meat processing industry, which was confiscated from the family of the Russian-Greek oligarch Savvidi.

Today, PentoPack is a profitable business with strong export potential. The plant cooperates with well-known Ukrainian brands and exports its products to more than 30 countries. The company has retained 193 jobs and has no wage and budget arrears, - the statement said.

The SPFU also emphasized that the new owner will have all the opportunities for further growth and development. The company plans to modernize its production and enter new markets for packaging materials for the dairy industry, fish processing and animal feed packaging.

It is emphasized that the proceeds from the sale of PentoPack will be used to rebuild Ukraine.

The auction for the sale of PentoPack is scheduled for May 31, 2024.

Recall

