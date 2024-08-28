Special counsel updates indictment against Trump over 2020 election

A new indictment has been filed in the United States against Trump over the 2020 election. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday filed an updated indictment in the election interference case against Donald Trump. This version of the document reduces some of the charges following the Supreme Court's immunity ruling, but does not dismiss any of the four original charges.

The updated indictment removed charges related to Trump's attempts to use the Department of Justice to promote false claims of election fraud and adjusts other counts. The document was submitted to the new grand jury.

Trump criticized the new indictment as part of a “dead” witch hunt and called for its dismissal. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for next Thursday.

