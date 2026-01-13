$43.260.18
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Spain approves bill to strengthen regulation of AI-generated images

The Spanish government has approved a bill to combat fake images created by AI and strengthen consent rules for image use. It also sets 16 as the minimum age for consenting to the use of one's own image.

Spain approves bill to strengthen regulation of AI-generated images

On Tuesday, the Spanish government approved a bill aimed at combating fake images created with artificial intelligence and strengthening rules on consent for image use. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Spanish Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill to restrict AI-generated deepfakes and strengthen rules for obtaining consent for image use, as European nations increasingly seek to combat AI-generated sexual content."

The bill, approved by the Spanish cabinet, strengthens child protection, sets 16 as the minimum age for consenting to the use of one's own image, and restricts the reuse of online images and voices or AI-generated images without permission.

The fact that people share their personal or family images on social media does not give absolute freedom to use these images in other contexts

– said Spanish Justice Minister Félix Bolaños.

The reform also directly addresses artificial intelligence, making it illegal to use a person's AI-generated image or voice for advertising or commercial purposes without their consent.

Bolaños said that creative, satirical, or fictional use of images involving public figures would be allowed, provided that such content is clearly identified as AI-generated.

The bill must now undergo consultations before returning to the government for final approval and submission to parliament for ratification.

Indonesia becomes the first country in the world to block Grok due to the spread of sexualized AI images

