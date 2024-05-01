SpaceX close to agreement to provide Starlink satellite Internet terminals to Yemen

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100870 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111218 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153857 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157534 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253808 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174867 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165994 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148427 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227738 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113099 views

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 41548 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 23788 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 28889 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 35028 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 32447 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253808 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227738 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213583 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239234 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225868 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100870 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71064 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77634 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113572 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114435 views
SpaceX close to agreement to provide Starlink satellite Internet terminals to Yemen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22685 views

SpaceX is close to finalizing a license agreement to provide Yemen with Starlink satellite Internet terminals, which could take another month, making Yemen one of the few countries in the Middle East eligible to use the service.

The Yemeni government is approaching a license agreement with Elon Musk's Starlink company to provide satellite Internet services. Bloomberg writes, UNN reports .

Details

SpaceX is close to finalizing a license agreement to provide Yemen with Starlink satellite internet terminals, with another month expected to be needed to complete the deal. If Yemen receives the Starlink license, it will become one of the few countries in the Middle East to be authorized to use it.  

For reference

Yemen, which is in the midst of a civil war between the internationally recognized government and Houthi militants, has one of the world's slowest internet services. Thanks to Starlink, Yemenis living in the territories controlled by the Houthi group control the telecommunications networks. They don't need permission to use the service because it relies on private satellites, Bloomberg reports. Both the government and the Houthis have warned of sanctions for the illegal use of Starlink in the country, the report said.

Recall

The United States stopped a Houthi anti-ship missile from Yemen targeting an American-flagged ship and destroyed four droneswith no reports of injuries or damage.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
spacexSpaceX
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States
yemenYemen

Contact us about advertising