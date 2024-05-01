SpaceX close to agreement to provide Starlink satellite Internet terminals to Yemen

The Yemeni government is approaching a license agreement with Elon Musk's Starlink company to provide satellite Internet services. Bloomberg writes, UNN reports .

Details

SpaceX is close to finalizing a license agreement to provide Yemen with Starlink satellite internet terminals, with another month expected to be needed to complete the deal. If Yemen receives the Starlink license, it will become one of the few countries in the Middle East to be authorized to use it.

For reference

Yemen, which is in the midst of a civil war between the internationally recognized government and Houthi militants, has one of the world's slowest internet services. Thanks to Starlink, Yemenis living in the territories controlled by the Houthi group control the telecommunications networks. They don't need permission to use the service because it relies on private satellites, Bloomberg reports. Both the government and the Houthis have warned of sanctions for the illegal use of Starlink in the country, the report said.

Recall

The United States stopped a Houthi anti-ship missile from Yemen targeting an American-flagged ship and destroyed four droneswith no reports of injuries or damage.