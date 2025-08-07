Spaces of Strength: How MHP Supports Veterans and Families of Heroes on the Path to Recovery

$41.610.07
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
06:56 AM • 9024 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 20557 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 42622 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 48404 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 97624 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 67993 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 61493 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
August 6, 01:30 PM • 47821 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM • 101763 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Trump announced possible new tariffs against ChinaAugust 6, 11:14 PM • 13555 views
Ukrainians are losing things more often when traveling by rail: UZ named the most interesting lost itemsAugust 6, 11:42 PM • 14081 views
Dnipropetrovsk region under drone attack, explosions in Dnipro and Kryvyi RihAugust 7, 12:34 AM • 14054 views
Drones attacked Russian Surovikino at night: railway damagedVideoAugust 7, 01:37 AM • 18219 views
Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugees03:09 AM • 16459 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 97625 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantageAugust 6, 02:07 PM • 76289 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails August 6, 01:03 PM • 101764 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for womenAugust 6, 12:59 PM • 86663 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight itAugust 6, 12:02 PM • 105700 views
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 100945 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 112539 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 105678 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 118094 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 136248 views
Spaces of Strength: How MHP Supports Veterans and Families of Heroes on the Path to Recovery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

Every day, more and more military personnel return from the front to civilian life — a difficult path that requires no less strength than the service itself.

Spaces of Strength: How MHP Supports Veterans and Families of Heroes on the Path to Recovery

It is necessary to restore health, find new meaning, and overcome difficulties that seem insurmountable without support. Families of fallen Heroes also face the pain of loss and numerous legal and social issues. At such moments, it is important to have people nearby who are ready to provide help not just in words but in deeds, and to create a space where one can feel support and unity.

In response to these challenges, MHP company, within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program, has been supporting the creation of special spaces for military personnel and veterans since 2023. In the first six months of this year, the company, together with the NGO "Association of Volunteers" and the UVF of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, supported the operation of five veteran spaces "Sviy Sered Svoyikh" (One of Their Own) in the Lviv region. In these hubs, visitors can receive legal, psychological, medical, and social services, as well as participate in activities that help restore strength and feel unity with the community.

From art therapy to rehabilitation: what veteran spaces live by

Over the past six months, the results of these spaces' activities have confirmed that the need for such support is enormous: 120 children of fallen Heroes regularly attend art therapy sessions with a professional specialist, which help them express emotions and overcome internal traumas through creativity.

Legal issues also remain relevant – 700 military personnel and 235 family members of fallen soldiers sought legal advice at the hubs, and thanks to the persistent work of human rights defenders, justice was restored in 17 court cases, some of which had lasted for over a year and a half.

Also, 84 veterans received consultations from a rehabilitation doctor and necessary treatment, which allowed them to improve their physical condition and return to an active life.

"Our work in communities is definitely not about numbers, although an incredible number of people turn to us. It's about trust. It's about people coming with any questions – and we do everything to help. We connect all the specialists we can. And this is truly important," emphasizes Olena Zhyvko, a veteran and head of the veteran organization "Association of Volunteers."

Over these six months, 15 rehabilitation trips called "Veterans' Journeys" were also organized for veterans, as well as meetings for comrades-in-arms, during which soldiers received gifts and had the opportunity to renew their camaraderie. Additionally, 10 first aid training sessions were held for young people, fostering responsibility and practical skills for future generations.

Five canistherapy sessions – therapy with specially trained dogs, which helps overcome anxiety and feel care again – became a special experience for many wounded soldiers.

Veteran spaces become a support for those returning from war or who have experienced the loss of a loved one. This is a place where professional help, rehabilitation, and communication, so needed in difficult moments, are combined. It is in such spaces that confidence is born that there is always support nearby and you are not alone on the path to recovery.

- comments Maria Mevsha, Head of the Center for Interaction with Military and Veterans at MHP.

MHP is convinced that supporting veterans and the families of Heroes must be a systemic and long-term process: that is why the company plans to continue developing the network of veteran spaces, expanding the range of services, and deepening cooperation with partners, so that every military person and every family of a fallen Hero feels that their struggle has not gone unnoticed, and that there are always those nearby who are ready to help.

Reference

"MHP Poruch" is a program of individual support and comprehensive assistance for military personnel, veterans, and their families. It is aimed at employees and residents of communities where MHP enterprises are present. The program supports military personnel, veterans, and their families during service and after returning from war: humanitarian aid to military units, medical examinations, treatment and rehabilitation, legal and psychological support, social reintegration, professional adaptation, and inclusive sports events.

Lilia Podolyak

