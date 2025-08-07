Spaces of Strength: How MHP Supports Veterans and Families of Heroes on the Path to Recovery

It is necessary to restore health, find new meaning, and overcome difficulties that seem insurmountable without support. Families of fallen Heroes also face the pain of loss and numerous legal and social issues. At such moments, it is important to have people nearby who are ready to provide help not just in words but in deeds, and to create a space where one can feel support and unity.

In response to these challenges, MHP company, within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program, has been supporting the creation of special spaces for military personnel and veterans since 2023. In the first six months of this year, the company, together with the NGO "Association of Volunteers" and the UVF of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, supported the operation of five veteran spaces "Sviy Sered Svoyikh" (One of Their Own) in the Lviv region. In these hubs, visitors can receive legal, psychological, medical, and social services, as well as participate in activities that help restore strength and feel unity with the community.

From art therapy to rehabilitation: what veteran spaces live by

Over the past six months, the results of these spaces' activities have confirmed that the need for such support is enormous: 120 children of fallen Heroes regularly attend art therapy sessions with a professional specialist, which help them express emotions and overcome internal traumas through creativity.

Legal issues also remain relevant – 700 military personnel and 235 family members of fallen soldiers sought legal advice at the hubs, and thanks to the persistent work of human rights defenders, justice was restored in 17 court cases, some of which had lasted for over a year and a half.

Also, 84 veterans received consultations from a rehabilitation doctor and necessary treatment, which allowed them to improve their physical condition and return to an active life.

"Our work in communities is definitely not about numbers, although an incredible number of people turn to us. It's about trust. It's about people coming with any questions – and we do everything to help. We connect all the specialists we can. And this is truly important," emphasizes Olena Zhyvko, a veteran and head of the veteran organization "Association of Volunteers."

Over these six months, 15 rehabilitation trips called "Veterans' Journeys" were also organized for veterans, as well as meetings for comrades-in-arms, during which soldiers received gifts and had the opportunity to renew their camaraderie. Additionally, 10 first aid training sessions were held for young people, fostering responsibility and practical skills for future generations.

Five canistherapy sessions – therapy with specially trained dogs, which helps overcome anxiety and feel care again – became a special experience for many wounded soldiers.

Veteran spaces become a support for those returning from war or who have experienced the loss of a loved one. This is a place where professional help, rehabilitation, and communication, so needed in difficult moments, are combined. It is in such spaces that confidence is born that there is always support nearby and you are not alone on the path to recovery. - comments Maria Mevsha, Head of the Center for Interaction with Military and Veterans at MHP.

MHP is convinced that supporting veterans and the families of Heroes must be a systemic and long-term process: that is why the company plans to continue developing the network of veteran spaces, expanding the range of services, and deepening cooperation with partners, so that every military person and every family of a fallen Hero feels that their struggle has not gone unnoticed, and that there are always those nearby who are ready to help.

Reference

"MHP Poruch" is a program of individual support and comprehensive assistance for military personnel, veterans, and their families. It is aimed at employees and residents of communities where MHP enterprises are present. The program supports military personnel, veterans, and their families during service and after returning from war: humanitarian aid to military units, medical examinations, treatment and rehabilitation, legal and psychological support, social reintegration, professional adaptation, and inclusive sports events.