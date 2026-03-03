$43.230.13
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 5354 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 7520 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 10249 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
09:06 AM • 16089 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 30026 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 97177 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 83644 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60148 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 51274 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Publications
Exclusives
Soviet symbols removed from Borys Paton monument in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

In the capital, unknown individuals removed Soviet symbols and Russian-language inscriptions from the pedestal of the monument to the prominent scientist Borys Paton. Maksym Tymoshenko, rector of the National Music Academy, demands that those responsible be found and punished.

Soviet symbols removed from Borys Paton monument in Kyiv

In the capital, unknown individuals removed Soviet symbols and Russian-language inscriptions from the pedestal of the monument to the prominent scientist Borys Paton. This was reported by the Rector of the National Music Academy, Maksym Tymoshenko, as conveyed by UNN.

As an honorary citizen of the city of Kyiv, I demand decisive actions from the Kyiv City Council, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, head of the military administration Tymur Tkachenko, and the National Police regarding the vandalism of the monument to the prominent Ukrainian scientist, member of the Club of Rome, Hero of Ukraine, honorary citizen of the city of Kyiv Borys Paton

- Tymoshenko wrote.

He added that he demands to find and punish those responsible.

It should be noted that the Paton monument, located in Kyiv on Bohdan Khmelnytsky Street, contained the inscription "Hero of Socialist Labor," as well as two medals of "Hero of Socialist Labor," which were precisely removed from the monument.

Recall

In the center of the Serbian city of Novi Sad, graffiti with insults directed at Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Lytvynenko appeared. This happened a day after the damage to the Taras Shevchenko monument.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyiv