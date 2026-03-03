In the capital, unknown individuals removed Soviet symbols and Russian-language inscriptions from the pedestal of the monument to the prominent scientist Borys Paton. This was reported by the Rector of the National Music Academy, Maksym Tymoshenko, as conveyed by UNN.

As an honorary citizen of the city of Kyiv, I demand decisive actions from the Kyiv City Council, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, head of the military administration Tymur Tkachenko, and the National Police regarding the vandalism of the monument to the prominent Ukrainian scientist, member of the Club of Rome, Hero of Ukraine, honorary citizen of the city of Kyiv Borys Paton - Tymoshenko wrote.

He added that he demands to find and punish those responsible.

It should be noted that the Paton monument, located in Kyiv on Bohdan Khmelnytsky Street, contained the inscription "Hero of Socialist Labor," as well as two medals of "Hero of Socialist Labor," which were precisely removed from the monument.

In the center of the Serbian city of Novi Sad, graffiti with insults directed at Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Lytvynenko appeared. This happened a day after the damage to the Taras Shevchenko monument.