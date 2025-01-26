South Korean President officially accused of mutiny

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100206 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101639 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109602 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112331 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133559 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104161 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136782 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103815 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113464 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117010 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121229 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 72303 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116127 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 44732 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 45101 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100206 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133559 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136782 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168208 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157889 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 32467 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 45101 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116127 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121229 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140733 views
South Korean President officially accused of mutiny

South Korean President officially accused of mutiny

 • 33828 views

South Korean prosecutors have accused President Yun Seok-yeol of organizing a coup over the imposition of martial law on December 3, 2024. The parliament declared impeachment, and the president faces a long prison sentence.

South Korean prosecutors have accused President Yun Sook-yol of organizing a coup, UNN reports citing Reuters.

The prosecution interprets the short-term imposition of martial law by the president on December 3, 2024, which was canceled six hours later, as a rebellion.

"The prosecutor's office has decided to file charges against Yoon Suk-young, who is accused of being the leader of the mutiny," said Han Min-min, a representative of the Democratic Party.

If found guilty, Yoon Seok-young faces many years in prison, Reuters reports.

Since his detention, the president, who was formerly the Prosecutor General himself, has been held in solitary confinement. The parliament impeached him for attempting to impose martial law.

South Korea arrests President Yun Seok-yol15.01.25, 05:23 • 32362 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
reutersReuters
south-koreaSouth Korea

Contact us about advertising