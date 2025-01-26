South Korean President officially accused of mutiny

South Korean prosecutors have accused President Yun Sook-yol of organizing a coup, UNN reports citing Reuters.

The prosecution interprets the short-term imposition of martial law by the president on December 3, 2024, which was canceled six hours later, as a rebellion.

"The prosecutor's office has decided to file charges against Yoon Suk-young, who is accused of being the leader of the mutiny," said Han Min-min, a representative of the Democratic Party.

If found guilty, Yoon Seok-young faces many years in prison, Reuters reports.

Since his detention, the president, who was formerly the Prosecutor General himself, has been held in solitary confinement. The parliament impeached him for attempting to impose martial law.

