South Korea arrests President Yun Seok-yol

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129429 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117295 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125358 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126520 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158202 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108474 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154598 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104191 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113777 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 42889 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116819 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114797 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 29133 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 44010 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129430 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 158203 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154599 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183366 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172798 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114797 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116819 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138501 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130458 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148024 views
South Korea arrests President Yun Seok-yol

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32369 views

Investigators have arrested suspended President Yun Seok-yol at his residence in Seoul. The arrest is related to the imposition of martial law in December and his subsequent absconding from the investigation.

South Korean investigators have arrested suspended President Yun Sook-young for the first time in history. This was reported by Yonhap, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, investigators detained Yun, who was impeached, at his residence on Wednesday. Afterwards, he was taken for questioning in connection with the short-term martial law in the country, which he introduced in December.

According to the Department for Investigation of Corruption Among High Officials, the warrant for the ousted president's detention was executed at 10:33 a.m. The arrest involved the use of ladders to climb through the windows of the residence.

The live stream showed a convoy of cars, presumably carrying Yoon, leaving the presidential residence in downtown Seoul and heading to the CIO office in Gwacheon, south of Seoul,

- the publication writes.
Image

Prior to that, the politician had been hiding in the residence for weeks, not going out and not appearing for interrogations. In addition, the Presidential Security Service and the military blocked the entrances to the residence, both this time and on previous occasions, to prevent his arrest.

Recall

On December 4, Yun Seok-yol imposed martial law, accusing the opposition of anti-state activities. The decision was made after the Democratic Party initiated budget cuts and impeachment of the state auditor.

Opposition parties in South Korea initiated the impeachment of President Yun Seok-yeol due to the introduction of martial law.

South Korean President Yun Suk-yeol did not appear at the first official meeting of the Constitutional Court, where his impeachment was to be considered.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
seoulSeoul
south-koreaSouth Korea

