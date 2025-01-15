South Korea arrests President Yun Seok-yol

South Korean investigators have arrested suspended President Yun Sook-young for the first time in history. This was reported by Yonhap, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, investigators detained Yun, who was impeached, at his residence on Wednesday. Afterwards, he was taken for questioning in connection with the short-term martial law in the country, which he introduced in December.

According to the Department for Investigation of Corruption Among High Officials, the warrant for the ousted president's detention was executed at 10:33 a.m. The arrest involved the use of ladders to climb through the windows of the residence.

The live stream showed a convoy of cars, presumably carrying Yoon, leaving the presidential residence in downtown Seoul and heading to the CIO office in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, - the publication writes.

Prior to that, the politician had been hiding in the residence for weeks, not going out and not appearing for interrogations. In addition, the Presidential Security Service and the military blocked the entrances to the residence, both this time and on previous occasions, to prevent his arrest.

Recall

On December 4, Yun Seok-yol imposed martial law, accusing the opposition of anti-state activities. The decision was made after the Democratic Party initiated budget cuts and impeachment of the state auditor.

Opposition parties in South Korea initiated the impeachment of President Yun Seok-yeol due to the introduction of martial law.

South Korean President Yun Suk-yeol did not appear at the first official meeting of the Constitutional Court, where his impeachment was to be considered.