South Korean President detained for attempted military coup

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 108445 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 106121 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 114119 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 116408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 140625 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105502 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 141926 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103951 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113569 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117053 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 99614 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 123086 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 76549 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 92635 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 73294 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 108546 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 140703 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 141981 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 172491 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 162052 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 73973 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 93286 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 123189 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 124914 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 142885 views
South Korean President detained for attempted military coup

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28545 views

Yun Suk-yol was arrested on suspicion of attempting to impose martial law and using military forces against the parliament. The president will be held in custody for up to 20 days while the prosecutor's office prepares formal charges.

The President of South Korea was arrested for attempting to impose martial law. This was reported by Yonhap, according to UNN.

Details

The Seoul Western District Court believes that Yoon Suk-yol may have committed crimes related to abuse of power and preparation for a coup d'état.

Charges against the former president include declaring martial law on December 3 and allegedly attempting to use military forces to block the National Assembly. According to investigators, Yun allegedly ordered troops to the parliament to prevent lawmakers from voting against his decree.

After Yoon's arrest on Wednesday at his residence in Seoul, he is being held in a temporary detention center. Investigators now have the right to keep him in custody for up to 20 days, taking into account the days that have already passed.

The Office for the Investigation of High-Level Corruption said it would transfer Yun's case to the prosecutor's office in 10 days. It is expected that the prosecutor's office will complete the investigation and prepare formal charges before the end of the authorized period of detention.

Yun attended the court hearing on Saturday, where arguments for his arrest were heard for more than five hours. The former president himself delivered an address, speaking for about 40 minutes and concluding with a 5-minute statement.

South Korean President visits court after impeachment and arrest18.01.25, 07:29 • 30414 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

seoulSeoul
south-koreaSouth Korea

