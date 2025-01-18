South Korean President detained for attempted military coup

The President of South Korea was arrested for attempting to impose martial law. This was reported by Yonhap, according to UNN.

Details

The Seoul Western District Court believes that Yoon Suk-yol may have committed crimes related to abuse of power and preparation for a coup d'état.

Charges against the former president include declaring martial law on December 3 and allegedly attempting to use military forces to block the National Assembly. According to investigators, Yun allegedly ordered troops to the parliament to prevent lawmakers from voting against his decree.

After Yoon's arrest on Wednesday at his residence in Seoul, he is being held in a temporary detention center. Investigators now have the right to keep him in custody for up to 20 days, taking into account the days that have already passed.

The Office for the Investigation of High-Level Corruption said it would transfer Yun's case to the prosecutor's office in 10 days. It is expected that the prosecutor's office will complete the investigation and prepare formal charges before the end of the authorized period of detention.

Yun attended the court hearing on Saturday, where arguments for his arrest were heard for more than five hours. The former president himself delivered an address, speaking for about 40 minutes and concluding with a 5-minute statement.

