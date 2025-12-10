$42.180.11
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
Son of Ukraine's first cosmonaut Kadenyuk found dead in Kyiv: police launch investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Law enforcement officers are investigating the death of 41-year-old Dmytro, son of Leonid Kadenyuk, in the Pechersky district of the capital. According to preliminary data, the man, who suffered from depression, was found with stab wounds, the apartment door was closed, and the knife was in his hand.

Son of Ukraine's first cosmonaut Kadenyuk found dead in Kyiv: police launch investigation

Law enforcement officers have launched criminal proceedings into the death of a man in the Pechersk district of the capital. This concerns 41-year-old Dmytro Kadenyuk, the son of the late first Ukrainian cosmonaut of the Independence era, Leonid Kadenyuk, reports UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

Investigators, forensic experts, operational officers, and a forensic medical expert worked at the scene. They conducted initial investigative actions, analyzed video from surveillance cameras, and interviewed witnesses.

According to preliminary data, at the time of the incident, the entrance door to the apartment was closed and showed no signs of forced entry, and the knife, which presumably caused the bodily injuries, was held by the deceased in his hand. In addition, residents of the said building who were interviewed reported that they did not hear any noise or sounds of struggle.

The deceased had suffered from depressive disorders for a long time, which was reflected in his behavior. The evening before, the man had another nervous breakdown, and in the morning his mother found him lifeless and reported it to the police.

- the statement of law enforcement officers says.

On this fact, the investigative department of the Pechersk police department has initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder with an additional note "suicide"). Kadenyuk's son's body has been sent for forensic medical examination to establish the final cause of death.

Recall

Law enforcement officers found the body of the son of the first cosmonaut of Ukraine during the Independence era in the Pechersk district of Kyiv on Wednesday, December 10.

Yevhen Ustimenko

