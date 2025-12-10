Son of Ukraine's first cosmonaut Kadenyuk found dead in Kyiv: police launch investigation

Law enforcement officers have launched criminal proceedings into the death of a man in the Pechersk district of the capital. This concerns 41-year-old Dmytro Kadenyuk, the son of the late first Ukrainian cosmonaut of the Independence era, Leonid Kadenyuk, reports UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

Investigators, forensic experts, operational officers, and a forensic medical expert worked at the scene. They conducted initial investigative actions, analyzed video from surveillance cameras, and interviewed witnesses.

According to preliminary data, at the time of the incident, the entrance door to the apartment was closed and showed no signs of forced entry, and the knife, which presumably caused the bodily injuries, was held by the deceased in his hand. In addition, residents of the said building who were interviewed reported that they did not hear any noise or sounds of struggle.

The deceased had suffered from depressive disorders for a long time, which was reflected in his behavior. The evening before, the man had another nervous breakdown, and in the morning his mother found him lifeless and reported it to the police. - the statement of law enforcement officers says.

On this fact, the investigative department of the Pechersk police department has initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder with an additional note "suicide"). Kadenyuk's son's body has been sent for forensic medical examination to establish the final cause of death.

Recall

Law enforcement officers found the body of the son of the first cosmonaut of Ukraine during the Independence era in the Pechersk district of Kyiv on Wednesday, December 10.