"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 108391 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 106084 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 114082 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 116374 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 140576 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105495 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 141894 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113569 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117053 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 99713 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 123118 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 76654 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 92845 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 73503 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 108481 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 140653 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 141945 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 172461 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 162015 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 73503 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 92845 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 123118 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 124886 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 142855 views
Son of oligarch Poroshenko recognized as a fugitive: hiding from summons in London, must pay 25 thousand UAH fine

Son of oligarch Poroshenko recognized as a fugitive: hiding from summons in London, must pay 25 thousand UAH fine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41392 views

Oleksiy Poroshenko, who traveled to London before the full-scale invasion, must pay a fine for failing to appear when summoned. In case of non-payment within 15 days, the fine will double to UAH 51,000.

MP Petro Poroshenko's conscripted son Oleksiy, who left Ukraine with his brother before the full-scale invasion, has been officially recognized as a draft dodger. Due to his failure to appear under a military summons, Oleksiy Poroshenko must pay a fine of 25 ,500 hryvnias, Informator.Ua reports.

According to an official document available to the editorial office, Oleksiy Poroshenko failed to appear at the Pechersk RTC without good reason when summoned to clarify his data. Now Poroshenko's son will have to pay 25 500 hryvnias to the budget.

"To recognize gr. Poroshenko Oleksiy Petrovych guilty of committing an administrative offense under 4.3 of Article 210-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses and to impose an administrative penalty in the form of a fine in the amount of 1500 tax-free minimum incomes, which is UAH 25,500," reads the resolution of the head of the Pechersk TCC and JV in Kyiv.

If the oligarch's son ignores paying the fine,  the amount of the fine will double.

"In case of non-payment of the fine within 15 days from the date of delivery of this resolution to the offender, the fine will be enforced in accordance with Art. 308 of the Code of Administrative Offenses in the amount of UAH 51,000," the document says.

As reported , Petro Poroshenko's eldest son, Oleksiy, who left for London at the beginning of the war and never returned to Ukraine, was put on the wanted list for failing to appear before the TCC when summoned.

The oligarch's other son, Mykhailo, is also hiding from the Ukrainian Armed Forces abroad in London and has been involved in scandals related to his support for Russia.

Their father, Petro Poroshenko, is accused of treason and is a suspect in the "coal case" related to the purchase of coal from the temporarily occupied territories of the ORDLO, which led to the financing of LDNR terrorists in the amount of at least UAH 1.5 billion; he was active in Russia, paying taxes to the Russian budget, which financed the army of the aggressor country. Among the companies that worked with Russia: Lipetsk Confectionery Factory, Bogdan Motors, Ukrprominvest, Energoavtomatika, and others.

In addition, Poroshenko is involved in the case of the transfer of control over the Ukrainian part of the Samara-Western Direction oil pipeline to Medvedchuk's structures in 2016, which took place with his support.

According to media reports, the oligarch is also involved in the misuse of funds of the Poroshenko Charitable Foundation, investing them in military bonds, thus carrying out charitable activities at the expense of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Previously, Petro Poroshenko was the Minister of Economic Development in the government of Azarov, who is suspected of treason, and was appointed by President Yanukovych. Prior to that , Poroshenko was the founder of the banned Party of Regions, which was involved in supporting the Kremlin regime, organizing a separatist congress in Sievierodonetsk, justifying the occupation of part of eastern Ukraine and the subsequent full-scale invasion of Russia. He took part in the information and legalization of the Kharkiv agreements that led to the loss of Crimea, calling them "the art of compromise.

Poroshenko was also an active parishioner and patron of the Ukrainian Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), which supported Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

