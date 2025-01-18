MP Petro Poroshenko's conscripted son Oleksiy, who left Ukraine with his brother before the full-scale invasion, has been officially recognized as a draft dodger. Due to his failure to appear under a military summons, Oleksiy Poroshenko must pay a fine of 25 ,500 hryvnias, Informator.Ua reports.

According to an official document available to the editorial office, Oleksiy Poroshenko failed to appear at the Pechersk RTC without good reason when summoned to clarify his data. Now Poroshenko's son will have to pay 25 500 hryvnias to the budget.

"To recognize gr. Poroshenko Oleksiy Petrovych guilty of committing an administrative offense under 4.3 of Article 210-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses and to impose an administrative penalty in the form of a fine in the amount of 1500 tax-free minimum incomes, which is UAH 25,500," reads the resolution of the head of the Pechersk TCC and JV in Kyiv.

If the oligarch's son ignores paying the fine, the amount of the fine will double.

"In case of non-payment of the fine within 15 days from the date of delivery of this resolution to the offender, the fine will be enforced in accordance with Art. 308 of the Code of Administrative Offenses in the amount of UAH 51,000," the document says.

As reported , Petro Poroshenko's eldest son, Oleksiy, who left for London at the beginning of the war and never returned to Ukraine, was put on the wanted list for failing to appear before the TCC when summoned.

The oligarch's other son, Mykhailo, is also hiding from the Ukrainian Armed Forces abroad in London and has been involved in scandals related to his support for Russia.

Their father, Petro Poroshenko, is accused of treason and is a suspect in the "coal case" related to the purchase of coal from the temporarily occupied territories of the ORDLO, which led to the financing of LDNR terrorists in the amount of at least UAH 1.5 billion; he was active in Russia, paying taxes to the Russian budget, which financed the army of the aggressor country. Among the companies that worked with Russia: Lipetsk Confectionery Factory, Bogdan Motors, Ukrprominvest, Energoavtomatika, and others.

In addition, Poroshenko is involved in the case of the transfer of control over the Ukrainian part of the Samara-Western Direction oil pipeline to Medvedchuk's structures in 2016, which took place with his support.

According to media reports, the oligarch is also involved in the misuse of funds of the Poroshenko Charitable Foundation, investing them in military bonds, thus carrying out charitable activities at the expense of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Previously, Petro Poroshenko was the Minister of Economic Development in the government of Azarov, who is suspected of treason, and was appointed by President Yanukovych. Prior to that , Poroshenko was the founder of the banned Party of Regions, which was involved in supporting the Kremlin regime, organizing a separatist congress in Sievierodonetsk, justifying the occupation of part of eastern Ukraine and the subsequent full-scale invasion of Russia. He took part in the information and legalization of the Kharkiv agreements that led to the loss of Crimea, calling them "the art of compromise.

Poroshenko was also an active parishioner and patron of the Ukrainian Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), which supported Russia's aggression against Ukraine.