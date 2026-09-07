The pilots of the 423rd Separate Regiment "Scythian Griffins" hunted down another major prize on the Zaporizhzhia front. It was an enemy Osa self-propelled surface-to-air missile system, valued at approximately $10 million, UNN reports.

According to our soldiers, despite the Soviet origin of this weapon, the Russians still use it as a short-range air defense element, and it poses a serious threat to Ukrainian reconnaissance and strike UAVs. The Osa is capable of shooting down aerial targets at an altitude of up to 5 km and operating at a distance of approximately 10 km. Unlike other systems, it is fairly compact and easy to conceal. The destruction of such SAM systems gives our wings access to the enemy's rear logistics.

As noted by the "Scythian Griffins," this is the third Osa they have destroyed over the past year and a half. It will join the collection of special trophies that already includes an "antique" Russian T-54 tank, an intercepted reconnaissance UAV "'ZALA Z-16", a "tank-shed" destroyed together with an infantry unit, a downed Lancet strike UAV, a Strela-10 SAM system, a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, an Akatsiya self-propelled gun, as well as dozens of Shahed-type strike drones.

As previously reported, at the end of August, soldiers of the 423rd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment seriously wounded Dmitry Shabaev, commander of the 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the Ground Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.