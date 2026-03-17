Sold grenade launchers and automatic rifles for 1.5 million hryvnias - 5 servicemen detained in Odesa region

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In Odesa region, law enforcement officers notified five servicemen of suspicion who organized the illegal sale of weapons and ammunition removed from the combat zone. This is provided for by Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, since January 2026, the defendants had set up the sale of weapons intended for defense needs. This includes anti-tank grenade launchers, reactive and assault grenades, automatic weapons, ammunition, and fragmentation rounds.

The perpetrators sent some of the weapons and ammunition by postal services, and delivered large consignments personally. In Odesa region, they stored weapons in a cache set up on the territory of a car service station.

The total value of weapons intended for illegal sale amounts to over 1.5 million hryvnias.

In March 2026, the suspects were detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine immediately after receiving funds for the "delivery" of weapons to Odesa. At the request of the prosecutors, the court chose pre-trial detention as a preventive measure for the suspects, with the alternative of bail. - reported the prosecutor's office.

Recall

The National Police and the SBU exposed four organizers of the illegal sale of "trophy" weapons in various regions of Ukraine. They seized Soviet and Russian Kalashnikov assault rifles, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, and almost 2 kg of explosives.