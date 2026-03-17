Sold grenade launchers and automatic rifles for 1.5 million hryvnias - 5 servicemen detained in Odesa region

$44.080.0650.580.09
ukenru
Exclusive
10:34 AM • 2384 views
Aerospace Association prepares proposals for legislative changes regarding the special regime of Defence City
07:54 AM • 11957 views
Ukraine has received the full package of conditions for EU accession - Prime Minister
March 16, 05:55 PM • 29566 views
A working group has been established in Ukraine to resume airport operations
March 16, 05:43 PM • 48650 views
EU to open technical negotiations on next clusters for Ukraine tomorrow - Marta Kos
Exclusive
March 16, 04:39 PM • 35029 views
Do houseplants purify the air in your home: truth and myths
Exclusive
March 16, 03:36 PM • 35625 views
Is Russia preparing to attack the Baltic states? Experts assess the risks
March 16, 02:52 PM • 31691 views
Fuel market in Ukraine is stable, excitement subsides - Svyrydenko met with representatives of the largest gas station chainsPhoto
Exclusive
March 16, 01:54 PM • 48320 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
March 16, 01:13 PM • 17777 views
EU sanctions nine responsible for Bucha massacre - Russian general on the list
Exclusive
March 16, 11:08 AM • 16764 views
Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2.7m/s
51%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New Chilean President begins construction of border barrier "Border Shield"PhotoMarch 17, 01:40 AM • 5776 views
US urges allies to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah as terrorist organizationsMarch 17, 03:55 AM • 8676 views
IMF concerned about Ukraine's financing due to parliamentary delays06:01 AM • 17362 views
Resident Evil Requiem game sets historic sales record for the series06:57 AM • 12031 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of Iran's lies about supplying thousands of drones to Russia07:37 AM • 9986 views
Publications
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the weekMarch 16, 04:16 PM • 33139 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
Exclusive
March 16, 01:54 PM • 48320 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 41020 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customsMarch 16, 11:53 AM • 43060 views
Largest dog breeds in the worldMarch 16, 10:19 AM • 48057 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Eyal Zamir
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Resident Evil Requiem game sets historic sales record for the series06:57 AM • 12425 views
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 39553 views
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 49538 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 53484 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 59219 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136

Sold grenade launchers and automatic rifles for 1.5 million hryvnias - 5 servicemen detained in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

Five servicemen organized the sale of weapons from the combat zone via mail and a cache at a car service station. The suspects were detained and taken into custody.

Sold grenade launchers and automatic rifles for 1.5 million hryvnias - 5 servicemen detained in Odesa region
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In Odesa region, law enforcement officers notified five servicemen of suspicion who organized the illegal sale of weapons and ammunition removed from the combat zone. This is provided for by Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, since January 2026, the defendants had set up the sale of weapons intended for defense needs. This includes anti-tank grenade launchers, reactive and assault grenades, automatic weapons, ammunition, and fragmentation rounds.

The perpetrators sent some of the weapons and ammunition by postal services, and delivered large consignments personally. In Odesa region, they stored weapons in a cache set up on the territory of a car service station.

The total value of weapons intended for illegal sale amounts to over 1.5 million hryvnias.

In March 2026, the suspects were detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine immediately after receiving funds for the "delivery" of weapons to Odesa. At the request of the prosecutors, the court chose pre-trial detention as a preventive measure for the suspects, with the alternative of bail.

 - reported the prosecutor's office.

Recall

The National Police and the SBU exposed four organizers of the illegal sale of "trophy" weapons in various regions of Ukraine. They seized Soviet and Russian Kalashnikov assault rifles, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, and almost 2 kg of explosives.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa