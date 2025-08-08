Windshield and windows smashed, driver hit on the arm: In Volyn, a crowd attacked a TCR car, one person detained

In the Volyn region, a group of people attacked an official TCR and police car during the notification of conscripts; one man was detained, another is accused of hooliganism, reported on Friday by the Volyn Regional TCR on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, the incident occurred on August 7 around 4:30 PM in the village of Solovychi, Kovel district.

"During the notification of conscripts, servicemen of one of the district TCR of the Volyn region, together with employees of the National Police, were attacked by a group of unidentified persons," the TCR reported.

During the document check, one of the local residents refused to present them and tried to escape. At that moment, another man, who introduced himself as the village head, jumped onto the hood of the official car and smashed the windshield with a stone. A woman joined the incident, also striking the vehicle. Another man, armed with a metal object (presumably a wrench), smashed the side windows and hit the driver's hand three times - reported the recruitment center.

Subsequently, the car's movement was blocked by other vehicles, including trucks. About 10 people surrounded the official car and for several minutes struck the vehicle, preventing the performance of official duties - reported the TCR.

Information on this fact, as indicated, has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under the signs of a crime provided for by Part 2 of Art. 350 (threat or violence against an official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"One suspect was detained under Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The actions of the other suspect were preliminarily qualified under Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the TCR reported.

