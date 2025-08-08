$41.460.15
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 22896 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 19143 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 17694 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 30016 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 18941 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
06:06 AM • 42580 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 48752 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 28560 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 96383 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Windshield and windows smashed, driver hit on the arm: In Volyn, a crowd attacked a TCR car, one person detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1656 views

In the Volyn region, a group of individuals attacked a service vehicle of the TCR (Territorial Recruitment Center) and police during the notification of conscripts. One man was detained, and the actions of another were classified as hooliganism.

Windshield and windows smashed, driver hit on the arm: In Volyn, a crowd attacked a TCR car, one person detained

In the Volyn region, a group of people attacked an official TCR and police car during the notification of conscripts; one man was detained, another is accused of hooliganism, reported on Friday by the Volyn Regional TCR on Facebook, writes UNN.

In Volyn, a crowd attacked official TCR transport: people will face criminal liability

- reported the recruitment center.

Details

As reported, the incident occurred on August 7 around 4:30 PM in the village of Solovychi, Kovel district.

"During the notification of conscripts, servicemen of one of the district TCR of the Volyn region, together with employees of the National Police, were attacked by a group of unidentified persons," the TCR reported.

During the document check, one of the local residents refused to present them and tried to escape. At that moment, another man, who introduced himself as the village head, jumped onto the hood of the official car and smashed the windshield with a stone. A woman joined the incident, also striking the vehicle. Another man, armed with a metal object (presumably a wrench), smashed the side windows and hit the driver's hand three times

- reported the recruitment center.

Subsequently, the car's movement was blocked by other vehicles, including trucks. About 10 people surrounded the official car and for several minutes struck the vehicle, preventing the performance of official duties

- reported the TCR.

Information on this fact, as indicated, has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under the signs of a crime provided for by Part 2 of Art. 350 (threat or violence against an official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"One suspect was detained under Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The actions of the other suspect were preliminarily qualified under Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the TCR reported.

TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense07.08.25, 12:15 • 147709 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Volyn Oblast