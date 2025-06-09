Slovyansk was hit by an enemy attack in the morning: houses and a kindergarten were damaged

Sloviansk in Donetsk region was subjected to another enemy shelling on Monday, June 9, a number of objects were damaged. This was announced by the head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration Vadym Lyakh in a Facebook on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Monday, June 9. This morning, at 06:50, the city was shelled again," Lyakh wrote.

According to him, there was an "arrival", hitting the garages. "As a result of the shelling, nearby houses, a kindergarten, garages and other buildings were damaged," he said.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," Lyakh said.

Addendum

According to data from the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Russians shelled the settlements of Donetsk region 37 times in total over the past day.

As the head of the RMA reported, on June 8, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region: in Stinky. 5 more people in the region were injured during the day.