Slovyansk was hit by an enemy attack in the morning: houses and a kindergarten were damaged

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The shelling will continue until Russia can be forced to peace

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in the Russian Federation: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Slovyansk was hit by an enemy attack in the morning: houses and a kindergarten were damaged

On June 9, Slovyansk was shelled again. A kindergarten, garages and adjacent houses were damaged, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

Slovyansk was hit by an enemy attack in the morning: houses and a kindergarten were damaged

Sloviansk in Donetsk region was subjected to another enemy shelling on Monday, June 9, a number of objects were damaged. This was announced by the head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration Vadym Lyakh in a Facebook on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Monday, June 9. This morning, at 06:50, the city was shelled again," Lyakh wrote.

According to him, there was an "arrival", hitting the garages. "As a result of the shelling, nearby houses, a kindergarten, garages and other buildings were damaged," he said.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," Lyakh said.

Addendum

According to data from the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Russians shelled the settlements of Donetsk region 37 times in total over the past day.

As the head of the RMA reported, on June 8, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region: in Stinky. 5 more people in the region were injured during the day.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

War
Sloviansk
