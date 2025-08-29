Sloviansk suffered a night attack by Russia: four "Shaheds" and KABs

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Sloviansk with four drones overnight, Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk city military administration, reported on Friday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

"Sloviansk had another restless night," Liakh wrote.

The head of the MBA indicated that around 11:30 PM, the city was subjected to an enemy attack with KABs. "Three units - two in the industrial zone of the Lisnyi microdistrict. One - on the outskirts of the Cherevkivka microdistrict," Liakh indicated.

"Approximately 01:00 AM - four Shahed-type UAVs. All hits were outside the residential area of the Slovkurort microdistrict. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Liakh noted.

