Slovak Prime Minister plans to meet with Shmyhal in Uzhhorod next week: what is known

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Uzhhorod next Wednesday. This was reported by Denníku N, UNN writes.

According to the publication, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, speaking about the work program for the next week, said that he would meet with Denys Shmyhal in Uzhhorod on Wednesday, January 24.

It is noted that Fico will come to Ukraine with humanitarian aid and will state that Slovakia will not help Ukraine militarily.

The Slovak prime minister says the meeting "will be interesting.

Recall

Slovakian Prime Minister-elect Robert Fico plans to reform the criminal law and judicial system based on the Hungarian model. Many residents of the country disagree with the government's package of laws: rallies were held in 24 cities across the country, including 26,000 people in Bratislava.