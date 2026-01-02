Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup in Winterberg postponed due to weather conditions

The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation has canceled the skeleton World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany, due to unfavorable weather conditions. The competition has been rescheduled, UNN reports, citing the federation's press service.

Details

The women's skeleton competition was scheduled for 2:00 PM local time.

Further information regarding the men's IBSF Skeleton World Cup will be provided later. The IBSF Mixed Team Skeleton World Cup competition, which was scheduled for 6:00 PM local time, was also canceled due to the weather forecast for Winterberg. - the federation stated.

Recall

