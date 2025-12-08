Six people injured as a result of 615 Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia region

Six people were injured due to enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, during the day, the occupiers launched 615 attacks on 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, including:

Russian troops carried out 27 air strikes on Rozumivka, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Ternuvate, Novoandriivka, and Rizdvyanka;

346 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Kushuhum, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Varvarivka, Zelene, Solodke;

6 MLRS shellings were carried out on the territory of Rozumivka, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, and Zelene;

236 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Solodke.

"27 reports of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure facilities were received," Fedorov said.

Recall

On December 6, a 71-year-old woman and three men aged 44, 47, and 50 were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district.

Occupiers hit an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out - OVA