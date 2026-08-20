Six armed militants seized a tanker off the coast of Yemen

$44.700.0751.870.04
ukenru
06:57 PM • 10079 views
"The Future Remembers": an art installation has been launched at the "Motherland Monument" in the capitalPhotoVideo
06:39 PM • 10997 views
Sense Bank will be sold, and the proceeds from the sale will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces — Koretskyi
05:33 PM • 12470 views
Russia’s military-industrial complex, collaborators, and former Ukrainian officials — Zelenskyy has introduced several new sanctions packages
03:44 PM • 16457 views
The enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv; there may be disruptions to hot water supply in two districts, the mayor says
August 20, 03:09 PM • 16927 views
The CEO of the Ukrainian company Fire Point, Iryna Terekh, showed the construction of a plant for the production of rocket propellant in Denmark.
Exclusive
August 20, 02:20 PM • 15559 views
Why your brand may not be registered - a lawyer explains
August 20, 02:10 PM • 15163 views
EU plans to clarify the new rules on temporary protection for Ukrainians "in the coming weeks"
August 20, 12:59 PM • 16143 views
The court ordered a preventive measure for the Volkswagen driver who crashed into a bus stop with people in KyivPhoto
August 20, 12:08 PM • 16809 views
The prosecutor is seeking detention with bail of UAH 200 million for MykytasVideo
August 20, 11:56 AM • 18057 views
Zelenskyy: Russia’s latest strike was one of the most cynical, calculated and large-scaleVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+24°
3.3m/s
51%
748mm
Popular news
Romania scrambled two F-16s and destroyed a maritime drone – the EU respondedAugust 20, 11:52 AM • 6212 views
The Cabinet of Ministers exempted some industrial consumers from electricity supply restrictions — who does this apply toPhotoAugust 20, 11:55 AM • 3768 views
Intelligence officials said that the Kremlin is offering Russians the chance to live, study and die on creditAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 9824 views
Drone debris was found in Moldova after Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine. Sandu reactedAugust 20, 01:28 PM • 3842 views
In Kyiv, fragments of an enemy UAV fell onto a business center, sparking a fire — mayorAugust 20, 02:53 PM • 4926 views
Publications
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amountsAugust 19, 04:55 PM • 86221 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 105548 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 89913 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise itAugust 19, 11:19 AM • 102906 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 98196 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Iryna Terekh
Vadym Filashkin
Serhiy Marchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Boryspil
Brovary
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 72296 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 93092 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 127206 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 130143 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 136288 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Social network
Nord Stream
FAB-250

Six armed militants seized a tanker off the coast of Yemen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2160 views

Armed men took control of the tanker near Mukalla and steered it toward Somalia. The condition of the crew is unknown.

Six armed militants seized a tanker off the coast of Yemen

Six armed militants seized a tanker off the coast of Yemen. The condition of the crew is currently unknown, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

On Thursday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that an armed crew had taken control of the vessel and directed it toward Somalia.

The publication notes that this occurred after UKMTO had earlier reported receiving information about an incident east of the Yemeni port of Mukalla, where the tanker was reportedly spotted by an unauthorized vessel approaching it.

Somali pirates seize oil tanker off the coast of Yemen02.05.26, 23:02 • 5461 view

Sky News military analyst Sean Bell commented on the incident, stating: "Just a few years ago, this was happening quite regularly, and it was mainly dealt with by bringing in private contractors for civilian vessels. So the question is why this is happening," he added, noting that the situation in the region is becoming increasingly unstable.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Somalia
Yemen