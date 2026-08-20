Six armed militants seized a tanker off the coast of Yemen. The condition of the crew is currently unknown, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

On Thursday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that an armed crew had taken control of the vessel and directed it toward Somalia.

The publication notes that this occurred after UKMTO had earlier reported receiving information about an incident east of the Yemeni port of Mukalla, where the tanker was reportedly spotted by an unauthorized vessel approaching it.

Somali pirates seize oil tanker off the coast of Yemen

Sky News military analyst Sean Bell commented on the incident, stating: "Just a few years ago, this was happening quite regularly, and it was mainly dealt with by bringing in private contractors for civilian vessels. So the question is why this is happening," he added, noting that the situation in the region is becoming increasingly unstable.