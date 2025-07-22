$41.820.07
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
06:15 PM • 14077 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 39840 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 58427 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 58351 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 53396 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 57720 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 47138 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 37723 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 27102 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 33120 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Publications
Exclusives
Situation at the front on July 22: General Staff reported on the hottest directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

On July 22, 131 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy launched 51 air strikes and used 1218 kamikaze drones. On the Pokrovsk direction, 131 occupiers were eliminated and a significant amount of enemy equipment was destroyed.

Situation at the front on July 22: General Staff reported on the hottest directions

Since the beginning of July 22, 131 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched one missile and 51 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 66 KABs.

In addition, they used 1218 kamikaze drones, carried out 4094 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops

- reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled seven assault actions of the occupiers. The enemy also launched 13 air strikes, using 22 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 234 shellings, two of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of our units near the settlement of Zapadne.

Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove. A battle is currently underway.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped seventeen attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Myrny, Yampolivka, Torske and in the direction of Serebryanka, four more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions in the Hryhorivka area.

"Putin simply deceived him": Zelenskyy stated that Trump was disappointed by the Kremlin's lies regarding its desire to end the war17.07.25, 18:23 • 6712 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the invaders to advance in the Chasiv Yar area.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 12 times in the areas of Dyliyivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusyn Yar. The Defense Forces are steadfastly holding back the pressure and repelled ten assault actions of the enemy, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 61 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Poltavka, Novotoretske, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, Dachne, and Oleksiyivka. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 131 occupiers and wounded 70. An infantry fighting vehicle, a motorcycle, two artillery systems, 15 UAVs, a communication antenna, a UAV control antenna, and two shelters for enemy personnel were neutralized. A tank, four motorcycles, five artillery systems, four shelters for personnel, two satellite communication devices, and a UAV control point of the Russian occupiers were also significantly damaged.

- the summary says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped five attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Voskresenka, Yalta, Pidddubne, and Zelene Pole.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, seven attempts by the enemy to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units failed.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the losses of Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached about 1,044,250 people. Also, 11,038 tanks and thousands of units of other military equipment have been destroyed.

Kremlin not interested in ending the war: ISW assessed Peskov's statements21.07.25, 03:13 • 3592 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Multiple rocket launcher
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
