Situation at the front: 58 clashes, Russians actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

At this time, 58 combat clashes took place at the front. In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 17 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, and in the Toretsk direction - 12 combat clashes, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zahryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka, Nadiya and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna and Hryhorivka during the day. Four of them are still ongoing.

The occupying forces are looking for weak spots in our defense near Verkhnyokamianske and Bilohorivka in the Siversky direction. Three enemy attacks were successfully repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers once unsuccessfully tried to advance to the positions of Ukrainians in the Stupochky area.

In the Toretsk direction, 12 combat clashes have been completed, and two more enemy assault actions are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Dachne, Diliivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 17 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Sukha Balka, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Troitske, Bohdanivka and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 13 enemy attacks, four more combat clashes are ongoing to this day.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Privilne, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Odradne. One combat clash is still ongoing. Novopil was subjected to an air strike.

In the Hulyaypole direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided air missiles on Hulyaypole and Malinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy assault in the Kamyanske area. The enemy launched an air strike on Novodanilivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the invaders once tried to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units, were repulsed.

In the Kursk direction, four battles have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched 18 air strikes, dropping 37 guided bombs, and carried out 162 artillery shellings.

In the remaining directions - without significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

