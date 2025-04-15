$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16940 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 73250 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39601 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44933 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52012 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93903 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85778 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35467 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60594 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109487 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Situation at the front: 58 clashes, Russians actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 6684 views

58 combat clashes took place at the front, mostly in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions. The enemy has lost more than 11,000 units of military equipment since the beginning of the year.

Situation at the front: 58 clashes, Russians actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

At this time, 58 combat clashes took place at the front. In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 17 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, and in the Toretsk direction - 12 combat clashes, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zahryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka, Nadiya and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna and Hryhorivka during the day. Four of them are still ongoing.

The occupying forces are looking for weak spots in our defense near Verkhnyokamianske and Bilohorivka in the Siversky direction. Three enemy attacks were successfully repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers once unsuccessfully tried to advance to the positions of Ukrainians in the Stupochky area.

In the Toretsk direction, 12 combat clashes have been completed, and two more enemy assault actions are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Dachne, Diliivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 17 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Sukha Balka, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Troitske, Bohdanivka and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 13 enemy attacks, four more combat clashes are ongoing to this day.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Privilne, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Odradne. One combat clash is still ongoing. Novopil was subjected to an air strike.

In the Hulyaypole direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided air missiles on Hulyaypole and Malinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy assault in the Kamyanske area. The enemy launched an air strike on Novodanilivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the invaders once tried to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units, were repulsed.

In the Kursk direction, four battles have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched 18 air strikes, dropping 37 guided bombs, and carried out 162 artillery shellings.

In the remaining directions - without significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has lost more than 11,000 units of military equipment - Syrsky14.04.25, 16:17 • 5968 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
