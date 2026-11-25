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This year, prosecutors registered 412 criminal offenses involving rape. A total of 852 children suffered from crimes against sexual freedom and sexual inviolability. Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalskyi reported this, UNN reports.

This year alone, 412 criminal offenses involving rape were registered in Ukraine, 371 of them against women. A total of 852 children suffered from crimes against sexual freedom and sexual inviolability - Kovalskyi wrote.

He noted that, for Ukraine, sexual violence connected with Russian aggression has become a separate dimension of this problem.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, prosecutors have recorded 412 such incidents. The youngest victim was just 4 years old, while the oldest was 83. Since the beginning of the year, prosecutors have referred more than a thousand indictments concerning crimes against sexual freedom and sexual inviolability to the courts. One-third of them concern crimes against children. And these are only the cases we know about. How many people continue to remain silent because of fear, shame, condemnation, or distrust of law enforcement agencies, or because they are afraid of reliving the trauma - Kovalskyi added.

We remind you

In the Khmilnyk district of Vinnytsia region, the case of a 45-year-old man accused of raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter was referred to court. He faces up to 12 years in prison.