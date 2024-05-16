Since the beginning of the year, agrarians have received UAH 43 billion for the development of farms - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Since the beginning of the year, 6,724 agricultural enterprises have received UAH 43.2 billion in bank loans for development. Of these, 3,980 farms were financed by the state program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9" for UAH 18.3 billion. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, UNN reports .

Farmers in the following regions received the largest volume of loans under various programs:

Kyiv - UAH 12.8 billion allocated for 623 enterprises;

Kirovograd - UAH 2.78 billion for 825;

Dnipropetrovs'k - UAH 2.6 billion for 490;

Ternopil - UAH 2.6 billion for 265;

Lviv - UAH 2.5 billion for 399;

Vinnytsia - UAH 2.49 billion - for 641;

Poltava - UAH 2.28 billion for 383;

Odesa - UAH 2.2 billion for 553.

Under the "Affordable Loans 5-7-9" program, enterprises in the following regions received the most loans:

Kyiv region - UAH 2.34 billion for 367 farms;

Kirovograd - UAH 1.8 billion for 533;

Vinnytsia - UAH 1.7 billion - for 403;

Kharkiv - UAH 1.64 billion allocated for 251;

Odesa - UAH 1.3 billion for 354;

Volyn - UAH 1 billion for 215;

Dnipropetrovs'k - UAH 1 billion for 243.

For reference

Concessional financing for agricultural producers under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9 Program during 2024-2025 is made possible by the support of the World Bank under the Emergency Project for Inclusive Support for the Recovery of Agriculture in Ukraine (ARISE). The program simplifies access to bank lending for micro and small businesses. Farmers can receive a loan of up to UAH 90 million. Loans are provided at 5-9% per annum, depending on the loan category and business entity.

