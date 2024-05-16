Since the beginning of the year, agrarians have received UAH 43 billion for the development of farms - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81111 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107333 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150191 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154232 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250478 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174180 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165437 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225983 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39721 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31658 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64036 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32210 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58119 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250478 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225983 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212036 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237780 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224581 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81111 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58119 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64036 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112933 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113833 views
Actual
Since the beginning of the year, agrarians have received UAH 43 billion for the development of farms - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Since the beginning of the year, agrarians have received UAH 43 billion for the development of farms - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21739 views

Since the beginning of the year, 6,724 agricultural enterprises have received UAH 43.2 billion in bank loans for development, of which 3,980 farms have been financed for UAH 18.3 billion under the government program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%".

Since the beginning of the year, 6,724 agricultural enterprises have received UAH 43.2 billion in bank loans for development. Of these, 3,980 farms were financed by the state program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9" for UAH 18.3 billion. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, UNN reports .

Details

Farmers in the following regions received the largest volume of loans under various programs:

  • Kyiv - UAH 12.8 billion allocated for 623 enterprises;
  • Kirovograd - UAH 2.78 billion for 825;
  • Dnipropetrovs'k - UAH 2.6 billion for 490;
  • Ternopil - UAH 2.6 billion for 265;
  • Lviv - UAH 2.5 billion for 399;
  • Vinnytsia - UAH 2.49 billion - for 641;
  • Poltava - UAH 2.28 billion for 383;
  • Odesa - UAH 2.2 billion for 553.

Under the "Affordable Loans 5-7-9" program, enterprises in the following regions received the most loans:

  • Kyiv region - UAH 2.34 billion for 367 farms;
  • Kirovograd - UAH 1.8 billion for 533;
  • Vinnytsia - UAH 1.7 billion - for 403;
  • Kharkiv - UAH 1.64 billion allocated for 251;
  • Odesa - UAH 1.3 billion for 354;
  • Volyn - UAH 1 billion for 215;
  • Dnipropetrovs'k - UAH 1 billion for 243.

For reference

Concessional financing for agricultural producers under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9 Program during 2024-2025 is made possible by the support of the World Bank under the Emergency Project for Inclusive Support for the Recovery of Agriculture in Ukraine (ARISE). The program simplifies access to bank lending for micro and small businesses. Farmers can receive a loan of up to UAH 90 million. Loans are provided at 5-9% per annum, depending on the loan category and business entity.

The harvest of grains and oilseeds is expected to reach about 74 million tons this year - Ministry of Agrarian Policy4/17/24, 4:14 PM • 38262 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Economy
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
world-bankWorld Bank
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising