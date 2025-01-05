ukenru
Rescue work completed in Sumy region after Russian strike on high-rise building

Kyiv  •  UNN

In Svesa, a Russian air strike destroyed 15 apartments in a five-story building and one private house. 10 people were injured, including two children, and about 900 windows were damaged.

Rescue operations have been completed in the village of Svesa, Shostka district, Sumy region, after today's Russian air strike on the residential sector. The number of victims remained the same. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the SES dog teams were also involved in the search operations. No people were found under the rubble.

As a result of the attack, 15 apartments in a five-story residential building were destroyed, and 1 private house was also destroyed.

The blast wave damaged about 900 windows in 4 five-story residential buildings and 7 private houses.

The strike injured 10 people, including 2 children. 

In total, 46 rescuers and 12 units of SES equipment were working at the scene.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Sumy

