An elderly man died due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region

Today, on January 4, Russian troops shelled the village of Kivsharivka, Kharkiv region, killing a 74-year-old man. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

At 10:50 a.m., the occupiers struck the village of Kivsharivka in Kupyansk district. A 74-year-old civilian man died of a fatal wound as a result of the Russian army's strike - wrote Syniehubov.

According to Sinegubov, two people were injured in the last day, January 3, due to Russian shelling in Kharkiv region: a 56-year-old man was hit by an FPV drone in Zakhidne village and a 55-year-old man was hit by hostile fire in Kozacha Lopan.

