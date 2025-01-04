An elderly man died due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region
Kyiv • UNN
A 74-year-old civilian man died as a result of a Russian strike on the village of Kivsharivka, Kupyansk district.
Today, on January 4, Russian troops shelled the village of Kivsharivka, Kharkiv region, killing a 74-year-old man. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
At 10:50 a.m., the occupiers struck the village of Kivsharivka in Kupyansk district. A 74-year-old civilian man died of a fatal wound as a result of the Russian army's strike
Addendum Addendum
According to Sinegubov, two people were injured in the last day, January 3, due to Russian shelling in Kharkiv region: a 56-year-old man was hit by an FPV drone in Zakhidne village and a 55-year-old man was hit by hostile fire in Kozacha Lopan.
Occupants have been attacking the suburbs of Kherson since morning: already 4 wounded04.01.25, 11:45 • 26357 views