In the Kherson region, 90 people, including one child, have died due to Russian drone attacks since the beginning of the year.
Since the beginning of 2025, 89 adults and one child have died, and 893 people, including 14 children, have been injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian drone attacks. Over the past day, four victims have sustained mine-blast injuries.
Every day, the local population suffers from enemy attacks, but the greatest threat comes from the occupiers' drones - UAVs deliberately pursue people, keeping them in constant fear. Since the beginning of 2025 alone, 89 adults and a one-year-old boy have died in the Kherson region due to Russian drone attacks. Another 893 people, including 14 children, were injured
It is also noted that in the last day alone, there are already four victims with mine-explosive injuries.
Of the fifty patients currently undergoing treatment in the department with MEI - half
On the evening of August 3, a 23-year-old resident of Kherson sustained an explosive injury as a result of a Russian UAV attack. The victim was taken to the hospital.
During the day, the Kherson region suffered shelling, air strikes, and drone attacks. Two people died, ten were injured, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.