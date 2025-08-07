In the Kherson region, 90 people, including one child, have died due to Russian drone attacks since the beginning of the year.

Since the beginning of 2025, 89 adults and one child have died due to Russian drone attacks. 893 people, including 14 children, were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson OVA.

It is also noted that in the last day alone, there are already four victims with mine-explosive injuries.

In the last day, there have already been four victims with mine-explosive injuries. Unfortunately, we do not observe a tendency for such cases to decrease. Of the fifty patients currently undergoing treatment in the department with MEI - half