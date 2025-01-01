Since the beginning of the operation in Kursk region, Russia has lost more than 38 thousand military - Syrsky

Russia's losses in the Kursk region amounted to more than 38,000 troops and over a thousand pieces of equipment. Another 700 occupants were captured in the Kursk region. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

While working in the Kursk sector, I awarded our brave soldiers. The heroic actions of the Ukrainian military forced the enemy to keep a significant group of forces on its territory and to transfer reserves from other directions. Thanks to your resilience and courage, enemy losses in the Kursk region amounted to more than 38 thousand personnel and over a thousand pieces of equipment - Syrsky said.

He reminded that on December 30, 189 Ukrainians were returned from Russian captivity thanks to the replenishment of the exchange fund in the Kursk region, where more than 700 occupants were captured.

"We will continue to destroy the occupiers. It doesn't matter whether they have Russian or North Korean passports," added Syrsky.

191 combat engagements took place in the frontline yesterday, the hottest was in the Pokrovsk sector.