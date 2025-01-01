Since the beginning of the operation in Kursk region, Russia has lost more than 38 thousand military - Syrsky

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 76567 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155792 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131825 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139145 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136891 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176343 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111663 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168093 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104642 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114004 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136089 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135426 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 67015 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104306 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106496 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155806 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176349 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168098 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195644 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184739 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135435 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136098 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144511 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136039 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153104 views
Since the beginning of the operation in Kursk region, Russia has lost more than 38 thousand military - Syrsky

Since the beginning of the operation in Kursk region, Russia has lost more than 38 thousand military - Syrsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54850 views

In the Kursk sector, Russian troops lost more than 38,000 soldiers and more than a thousand pieces of equipment. More than 700 occupants were taken prisoner, which helped to exchange 189 Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia's losses in the Kursk region amounted to more than 38,000 troops and over a thousand pieces of equipment. Another 700 occupants were captured in the Kursk region. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

While working in the Kursk sector, I awarded our brave soldiers. The heroic actions of the Ukrainian military forced the enemy to keep a significant group of forces on its territory and to transfer reserves from other directions. Thanks to your resilience and courage, enemy losses in the Kursk region amounted to more than 38 thousand personnel and over a thousand pieces of equipment 

- Syrsky said.

He reminded that on December 30, 189 Ukrainians were returned from Russian captivity thanks to the replenishment of the exchange fund in the Kursk region, where more than 700 occupants were captured.

"We will continue to destroy the occupiers. It doesn't matter whether they have Russian or North Korean passports," added Syrsky.

Recall

191 combat engagements took place in the frontline yesterday, the hottest was in the Pokrovsk sector.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising