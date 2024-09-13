Sikorsky announces progress in creating “Ukrainian Legion”

Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that the creation of the Ukrainian Legion has moved forward. He said this at a joint press conference with the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Friday, UNN reports.

"We can say that we have pushed the matter forward. Poland supports the readiness to train the Ukrainian Legion on its territory," Sikorski said.

He emphasized that he could not disclose any more details, as he did not want to give Russia any reason to "carry out sabotage.

Recall

The security agreement with Warsaw provides for the formation and training of the "Ukrainian Legion" - a new volunteer military unit - in Poland. Ukrainians living in Poland, Lithuania, and other EU countries will be able to voluntarily join the defense of Ukraine.